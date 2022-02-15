Marshall gets effort D'Antoni was looking for

Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni and star player Taevion Kinsey both called out the Thundering Herd’s effort following last week’s loss against visiting Florida International, and for one game at least it appears the message landed.
MU played one of its best games of the season on Sunday in winning 88-79 at UTEP with five players scoring in double-digits.
It was the kind of effort Marshall and D’Antoni have desperately needed in what has been a rough run through Conference USA play, and the kind of performance that builds some optimism for a group that has not had much to be optimistic about the last two months.
“We’re athletic enough, long enough and big enough to play like this,” D’Antoni. “I want this in a positive direction because I love these kids and they play hard – we were lacking a fire and focus to compete at this level. When you do that, you don’t shoot well. You don’t have the energy and focus you need to pull it off and compete at a high level.”
If it wasn’t fairly obvious that Marshall was fired up for its game against the Miners, the Thundering Herd was assessed four technical fouls during the game – one each for D’Antoni, Kinsey, Mikel Beyers and Marko Sarenac.
D’Antoni said he hoped the reason for the energetic effort at UTEP was not the technical fouls, but rather that it came from a moment in practice the previous day.
“At practice yesterday, I kind of stopped it,” D’Antoni said after Sunday’s win. “The second group was running the offense and they scored twice on us. I go, ‘Fellas, how can you say you’re good when you can’t stop a scout team that just got the offense and ran it maybe twice, and they score on you.’ They shut them down the next 10 times. To call that out, we’ve got to get above where we call that out, but that will help us to understand that sometimes good things happen.”
Even with Sunday’s win, Marshall remains at the bottom of the C-USA East Division standings and is in line for a difficult path in the postseason, but D’Antoni said he still thinks his team is going to be a thorn in someone’s side come tournament time.
“They responded together. There’s no quit in this team,” D’Antoni said. “We’re going to be a tough out when it’s all over. This was a hot team and a tough place to play. We’ll be a tough out.”
l l l
Welcome back, Goran Miladinovic.
The 7-foot, third-year sophomore has mostly been a mainstay in Marshall’s starting lineup this season but saw his minutes on the floor dip in recent weeks to match his lack of production.
Against UTEP he was at his best, finishing with season-highs in points (17), minutes (31), field goals made (seven) and rebounds (11).
“For all those doubters of Goran, I’m telling you, the boy has talent,” D’Antoni said. “Good hands, soft touch, 7-foot, 245. You can’t give up on that guy and you wouldn’t if you came every day to practice. You could see him going from not being able to play to easily moving forward to where he becomes a factor.
“This is something we can remind him about. Before it’s all over with, this guy is going to be a real asset to the program.”
Against UTEP, Marshall’s guards were able to get by picks and get the ball to Miladinovic in opportunistic positions, and the Montenegro native made the most of those chances.
It was a similar path to victory to the one the Herd took several weeks ago in its upset of UAB.
“Their defensive scheme created that,” D’Antoni said. “They get above the picks, which means the ball gets out of their hand to the next guy. Goran really made the decisions from there on. He and (Aymeric) Tousainnt did a nice job of getting up there and making decisions. Once you come above that pick, it’s 4 on 3 in our favor. UAB did the same thing, and I don’t want to give away too many secrets, but maybe they’ll all come above the pick. We’ll see.
“It won’t mean a damn thing against ODU, because they’re not coming above picks. We’re going to have to play because every game is different. That’s not being a smart (aleck), I’m not trying to be that, it’s just every game is different.”