Marshall game with EKU to be aired on ESPN; kickoff set for 1 p.m.

There will be fans inside the stadium for Marshall's season opener, and now there will also be a television audience.
The Thundering Herd's game against Eastern Kentucky Sept. 5 will be broadcast on ESPN, Marshall athletics announced Wednesday. A kickoff time of 1 p.m. was also announced.
It will be the earliest start time for a Marshall home opener since the Purdue game in 2015 began at 3 p.m.
“It’s always a huge positive to get your program out there to a national audience,” head coach Doc Holliday said. “Our players are eager to get this season started and are happy to be able to do it in front of our wonderful fanbase.”
Marshall's schedule went through numerous changes as conferences and teams throughout the country decided to cancel fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic. Games against Ohio, Pittsburgh, Boise State and Old Dominion were lost, but the EKU game and a Sept. 19 home game against Appalachian State were added last week.
The game at East Carolina that was originally set to be played this Saturday has been moved to Sept. 12, and a fourth nonconference game has not been announced. A game to fill the void left by Conference USA foe ODU (Nov. 28) also has not been announced.
“We are excited that ESPN has chosen to showcase our first game and the great national exposure that comes with that,” athletic director Mike Hamrick said. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have worked extremely hard and our fans will certainly enjoy watching the Thundering Herd as part of a national audience.”
Game times for the Herd's remaining nine games will be announced at a later date.
