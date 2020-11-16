Marshall game vs. Charlotte postponed

Monday started out with plenty of good news for Marshall football.
It didn’t end that way.
Marshall Athletics confirmed Monday evening that Saturday’s scheduled home game against Charlotte has been postponed due to Covid-19 issues at Charlotte.
This is the third consecutive game Charlotte has had to postpone or cancel and fifth overall. The 49ers say they will work with Conference USA and Marshall to explore the possibility of rescheduling the game.
Marshall (7-0, 4-0 Conference USA), which is tied with Coastal Carolina for No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25, is off next week. The Thundering Herd will host Rice Dec. 5. A kickoff time has not been announced.
It was a disappointing way to end what had been a positive Monday.
The Herd racked up several honors after its 42-14 win over Middle Tennessee, including selection as the Football Writers Association of America’s National Team of the Week. It is only the second time Marshall has received the honor, the first coming in 2003 after the Bob Pruett-led Herd went to Manhattan, Kan., and defeated No. 6 Kansas State 27-20.
Saturday’s win came on the 50th anniversary of the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash that claimed the lives of all 75 on board, including most of the football team as it was approaching Tri-State Airport. The 37 players who died in the crash were awarded posthumous degrees on Friday, and the team’s coaches and players paid their respects at the Spring Hill Cemetery later that day.
Freshman quarterback Grant Wells led the Herd to victory with career-best numbers of 25-of-37 passing for 336 yards and five touchdowns. The George Washington High graduate was named to the Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List, and on Monday was also named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week and third time this season.
It was the 20th five-touchdown game in Marshall history. Wells also became the first Herd quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards without an interception since Byron Leftwich in 2001.
Wells was also chosen as Athlon’s National Offensive Freshman of the Week.
The redshirt freshman has completed 126 of 192 passes for 1,674 yards and 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
Marshall punter Robert LeFevre was named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week. Four of LeFevre’s five punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, and he averaged 57.2 yards per kickoff.
The senior is averaging 41.0 yards on 24 punts, with nine inside the 20.