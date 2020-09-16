Marshall game vs. Appalachian State moved to CBS

With as much inconsistency and fluidity that has marked Marshall’s football schedule, it was nice to get a bit of good news for a change.
Marshall found out Tuesday that its game against No. 23 Appalachian State will be televised by CBS on Saturday. Kickoff will be 3:30 p.m., two hours later than the original time announced last month.
The game was originally set for CBS Sports Network.
“That’s a great deal for our program, just like ESPN was a couple weeks ago with Eastern Kentucky, because any time you can have that kind of exposure, it’s huge,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said during his weekly Zoom press conference.
“It’s huge for recruiting. It’s huge for Marshall University, our fan base and our community I know our players will be excited, our fans will be excited. It’s going to be a great opportunity for us.”
Keith Morehouse with WSAZ in Huntington pointed out that the last time Marshall was on CBS was Dec. 18, 1993, in the Division I-AA national championship game against Youngstown State. The Penguins won that game 17-5.
Ultimately, Holliday hopes the opponent and not the network will drive the Herd (1-0)to play well on Saturday.
Appalachian State will be playing its second straight Conference USA opponent after opening its season last Saturday with a 35-20 win over Charlotte.
The Mountaineers (1-0) ran for 308 yards behind a veteran offensive line. They are led by senior quarterback Zac Thomas, a first-team All-Sun Belt performer last year and this season’s league preseason offensive player of the year.
“Hopefully it’ll change the psyche of the team to have the opportunity to play a great team coming in here. That should be enough,” Holliday said. “But a lot of these kids’ families can’t see them play at this point. Especially grandparents and other relatives who can’t make it to games for obvious reasons.”
