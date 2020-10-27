Marshall game at FIU postponed

As clean as the Marshall football program has been in regard to Covid-19, the same can't be said for some of its opponents.
Florida International announced Tuesday that it must postpone Friday's game against the Thundering Herd. The university released a statement explaining that the postponement is due to a lack of available scholarship student-athletes.
"The action follows Conference USA COVID-19 guidelines, which require a threshold for the game to be played safely. The shortage is due to quarantining of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing, as well as injuries."
The game was supposed to kick off at 7 p.m. and be televised by CBS Sports Network.
This is the third C-USA game postponed for No. 19 Marshall. Old Dominion announced in August that it would not play football this season, and Rice was set to visit the Herd Oct. 3 but had to postpone due to coronavirus concerns.
For now, Marshall (5-0, 3-0 C-USA) has three games remaining, all of them at home: Nov. 7 versus UMass, Nov. 14 against Middle Tennessee and Nov. 21 against Charlotte. Both Rice and FIU are scheduled for games on Nov. 28, but the conference announced on Oct. 14 that it has delayed its championship game to Dec. 18 from Dec. 5. That opens up the first two weeks of December for games to be rescheduled.
