Marshall game at ECU postponed

Marshall's game at East Carolina scheduled for Sept. 12 was postponed on Thursday after the American Athletic Conference announced several shifts in its teams' schedules.
This is the second time the game has been affected. The teams were originally scheduled to start the season this Saturday, but the game was moved to Sept. 12 due to Covid-19 reentry phasing in the state of North Carolina.
ECU also has postponed nonconference games at South Carolina and at home versus Norfolk State. ECU suspended all football activities last Thursday after a round of positive Covid-19 cases.
“East Carolina has indicated to us that it is not able to play the game on September 12,” said Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick, who held the same position at ECU from 1995-2003. “We’ll get together with ECU and do everything within our power to reschedule the game at a later date.”
Doing so will prove to be a challenge because the teams have no common open dates.
"We are disappointed we won't be able to host Marshall for our season-opener, but our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and our community," East Carolina AD Jon Gilbert said. "Mike Hamrick and Marshall have been tremendous to work with as we work to reschedule the game."
There was excitement among fans to play this game in what would be the 50th anniversary season of the 1970 Marshall plane crash that killed all 75 people aboard as the team was returning home from a game at East Carolina.
It is conceivable the teams could play Dec. 5, provided neither qualifies for its conference championship game. The AAC championship is scheduled for that date. Conference USA has not committed to date, but its championship is usually played the first Saturday in December.
Marshall was in a similar situation in 2018, when it had a game at South Carolina and Virginia Tech had its game with ECU canceled because of Hurricane Florence. After both the Hokies and the Herd were eliminated from their conference races, and with the Hokies needing a sixth win to secure a 26th consecutive bowl appearance, Marshall agreed to play in Blacksburg on championship weekend. As part of that deal, the schools agreed to a home-and-home, with Virginia Tech visiting Huntington in 2023 and Marshall going to Blacksburg in 2024.
Marshall and ECU have three other dates on their current agreement. The Pirates will play at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in 2021 and 2025, with the Herd making its second trip to Greenville in 2023.
