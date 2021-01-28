Marshall football schedule released

Marshall will open the 2021 football season at Navy, the Conference USA office announced Wednesday afternoon.
The trip to Annapolis, Md., will be Saturday, Sept. 4. It will be the first-ever meeting between the teams.
Marshall’s home opener will come against N.C. Central on Saturday, Sept. 11, followed by a home game the following weekend against East Carolina. The Herd and ECU were unable to make up the Herd’s 2020 scheduled trip to Greenville, N.C., after it was postponed due to Covid-19.
Marshall will round out its nonconference schedule on the road at Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 25. The Herd defeated the then-No. 23 Mountaineers 17-7 last season at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Marshall’s C-USA home games will be: Saturday, Oct. 9, against Old Dominion; Saturday, Oct. 30, against FIU; Saturday, Nov. 13, against UAB; and Saturday, Nov. 27, versus WKU.
The Herd’s road league tilts will be: Saturday, Oct. 2, against Middle Tennessee; Saturday, Oct. 16, against North Texas; Saturday, Nov. 6, against Florida Atlantic; and Saturday, Nov. 20, versus Charlotte.
“We are excited about the 2021 season,” said first-year head coach Charles Huff. “We are focused on ‘Being A Champion’ each and every day. We look forward to an exciting brand of football being played in C-USA this year and we are working every day to maximize the opportunities we have this season!”
The 2021 Conference USA Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4.
All games are subject to date changes and some are expected to move in the coming weeks in order to accommodate national broadcast opportunities.
A schedule of those games will be released at a later date.