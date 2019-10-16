Marshall, FAU have similarities

Marshall and Florida Atlantic have some things in common, and it goes beyond all the Florida natives on their rosters.
It starts with the quarterbacks, where both teams are led by sophomores.
The Thundering Herd’s Isaiah Green is countered by FAU’s Chris Robison. Both were named to the Conference USA all-freshman team last season.
Robison, who transferred from Oklahoma, completed 192 of 304 passes for 2,540 yards a year ago. He threw 12 touchdown passes but was also picked off 12 times.
Four of those interceptions came in a game he would rather forget. The Herd disrupted his day in a 31-7 win last October in Huntington.
Robison has made strides this season. He is 133-of-208 for 1,577 yards with 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
“He’s done a good job throwing the ball and they’ll sometimes bring another quarterback in for run situations,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. “You can see he’s (Robison) matured.”
Marshall (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA) will often line up and have success with three tight ends. Armani Levias is actually the team’s leading pass catcher with 18 for 199 yards and a touchdown, and Devin Miller is tied with Xavier Gaines for the team lead with two touchdowns.
The Owls (4-2, 2-0) will do the same thing, led by Harrison Bryant (team-highs of 25 catches and 413 yards). Facing that in practice every day should prove beneficial for the Marshall defense.
“They’ll play just two receivers at times, whether that’s because of injuries or just what they want to do,” Holliday said. “They have talented tight ends and are in ‘12 personnel’ (two tight ends) a little more than they have been in the past. Our (defensive) guys have gone up against that all camp and in practice because they’ve seen us do that.”
Marshall will visit FAU Friday at 6:30 p.m. The game can be seen on CBS Sports Network.
