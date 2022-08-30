At long last, the first Marshall football game of the 2022 season is upon us. Let’s empty out the notebook one last time before the action kicks off in Huntington this weekend.
l It is almost certain to be an exciting fall for the Thundering Herd with the program’s move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference and a stacked home schedule, but it would be unwise for MU and its fans to overlook the task at hand Saturday – starting the season with a win against visiting Norfolk State (3:30 p.m. on ESPN+)
The Spartans were picked third in the FCS Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and sport the league’s preseason Offensive Player of the Year in running back J.J. Davis – a sophomore from Cincinnati who led Norfolk State and the MEAC in rushing at 80.5 yards per game for a total of 887 yards on 123 carries (7.2 yards per carry) with 10 touchdowns on the ground.
NSU went 6-5 last season but brings back standouts at several positions such as Davis, junior center Colby Byrd, senior linebacker Marquis Hall and senior defensive back Brandon Savage – all preseason All-MEAC first-team picks. The Spartans also boast several MEAC second-team selections in sophomore receiver Da’Quan Felton, senior linebacker Tyler Long and junior defensive back Justin Toler.
Marshall comes into Saturday’s contest as a heavy favorite, but with a quarterback new to the program, an all-everything star running back on the sideline and a rebuilt offensive line, the Thundering Herd won’t be able to take Norfolk State lightly and come away with a comfortable win on Saturday. It is hard for me and hard for fans not to look ahead to next week’s date at historic Notre Dame, so I know it’s got to be hard for the Herd. My advice: do so at your own peril. The Spartans aren’t bad by any stretch.
l Speaking of those new faces on the field for Marshall, the Herd released its first depth chart of the season on Tuesday.
Of course, that comes with a catch – MU coach Charles Huff is quick to say his team doesn’t put too much weight into who starts and who comes off the bench so the Herd roster will likely be in flux, especially early in the season, as the team figures itself out and players begin to settle into roles.
At quarterback, Huff is on record stating Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi will be the Thundering Herd’s starter. The top-line running back against Norfolk State will be Florida State transfer and former five-star high school recruit Khalan Laborn with incumbent backfield star Rasheen Ali out of action indefinitely.
Along the offensive line, Ethan Driskell will start at left tackle, Trent Holler will be at left guard, former Cabell Midland High standout Logan Osburn is at center, Dalton Tucker is at right guard and veteran Kenrick Sartor gets the nod at right tackle.
The tight end spot looked like it might be too close to call, but the Herd has a good problem on its hands with Devin Miller and Arizona transfer Stacey Marshall both playing well in preseason camp. Miller gets the nod on the depth chart this week, but don’t be surprised if Marshall finds his way on the field too. Receiver also appears to be a deep position for the Herd with Corey Gammage and Talik Keaton on the outside with one-time Florida commit Charles Montgomery in the slot – along with guys like Florida State transfer Bryan Robinson and Shadeed Ahmed available as well.
On the defensive side of the ball, veterans Koby Cumberlander and Owen Porter – a former standout football player and state champion wrestler at Spring Valley High – are holding down the ends up front with Austin Peay transfer TaQaze Leggs and junior college product Esaias Carpenter in the middle at the tackle spots.
The Herd also has veterans at the next level in linebackers Eli Neal and Abraham Beauplan. Charlie Gray will occupy MU’s “stud/nickle” position — a sort of hybrid defensive back/linebacker role — while standouts Steven Gilmore and Micah Abraham return at cornerback this season. Two newcomers will start at the Herd’s two safety positions with McNeese State transfer Andre Sam and Austin Peay transfer Isaiah Norman leading the way during camp.
Your specialists to start the season will be freshman Rece Verhoff at placekicker with Morgantown High product John McConnell at punter. Keaton is listed as the Herd’s kickoff and punt return man for Saturday’s game as well.
Is this written in stone? Far from it, but that’s my somewhat educated guess at who we’ll see first on the field when Marshall takes on Norfolk State this weekend. Have fun and be safe out there this weekend Herd fans!
Tom Bragg is a veteran sports reporter who has covered athletics at every level in West Virginia since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @TomBraggSports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.