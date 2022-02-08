The Marshall men’s basketball team proved late last month that when it plays well, the Thundering Herd can compete with and beat the best of Conference USA.
The trouble for MU, however, has been being able to put together consistent stretches of good play.
Sure, Marshall played North Texas and Middle Tennessee tough before snapping a 10-game losing streak with a win against UAB, but outside of that run the Herd has been a model of inconsistency dating back to late in the non-conference portion of the schedule in December.
Herd head coach Dan D’Antoni has attempted to implement some strategic changes on defense, but there have been growing pains on that end of the floor. Add to that Marshall’s stunning inability to make 3-pointers or shoot from the field with any consistency in general and it has been a recipe for disaster in Conference USA play for MU, which now sits at 1-9 in C-USA this season and has lost 12 of its last 13 games..
D’Antoni said he does, however, see some growth on the defensive end of the floor but his team gets sloppy at times. Combine that with poor shooting and it will be hard to win games.
“We just can’t shoot,” D’Antoni said. “You’ve got to be able to shoot. You can’t shoot 18 percent from 3 and win, and both games [last week] that’s about where we were.
“The opportunity to play well [on defense] is there, but we’re not making good decisions inside that organizational structure. They’re getting to that structure, but inside they’re not making good decisions or hesitating in their decisions.”
In order for Marshall to take the next step on defense, D'Antoni said, there has to be some consistency. For all the progress the Herd has made with the changes on defense this season, MU still allows more points per game (77.1) than any other team in C-USA – nearly four points more than the next worst, Rice, at 73.55 points per game.
“We do it right, then come back to the same scenario three plays later and do it wrong,” D’Antoni said. “When we do it right, they don’t score. We do it wrong, they score. We can control that. If we can get it right all the time, we can start shutting these teams down and I believe it will lead to some victories if we’re shooting a little bit better. Again, you can’t shoot 18 percent [from 3].”
Since D’Antoni arrived in Huntington as the Herd’s head coach nearly a decade ago, his teams have been known for getting up and down the court and bombarding the opposition with 3-pointers. Now, with the Herd struggling mightily from distance, the veteran coach is considering pulling back the reins somewhat on the team when it comes to shot selection.
D’Antoni said he does not want to take a heavy-handed approach in this area, he just wants his team to start making shots so he and his staff will take a deep-dive on the Herd’s shot selection then go from there.
“Do we slow down? We’re going to talk to them about when to take a 3 a little bit,” D’Antoni said. “Most of the time I like freedom of shots, but when you start thinking about when and where to shoot it can go from 18 [percent] to two, too. So we’ll look at it. I definitely want them to feel comfortable in shooting, because a 3 is part of how we play and we’ve got to get better at it. We don’t have to quit it, we have to get better at it. I think we’re capable of doing that, we just haven’t shown it consistently.”