Marshall brings in Ragin' Cajuns for Black Out game

For as bad as the Marshall football team has performed for most of the last month – and believe me it has been pretty bad at times, even with a win against Gardner-Webb – the Thundering Herd can still right the ship and get back on track starting Wednesday.
This evening, Marshall gets a rematch of last season’s New Orleans Bowl against defending Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana. This time, however, the Herd is a member of the SBC and the Ragin’ Cajuns are reeling. Marshall certainly has its own problems to fix going into Wednesday’s game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington (7:30 p.m. on ESPN2), but Louisiana is right there with the Herd and ripe for the picking.
The Ragin’ Cajuns enter Wednesday’s contest at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in SBC play. Louisiana opened the season with wins against Southeastern Louisiana and Eastern Michigan but has since dropped three straight games – all of them somewhat close – to Rice, Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama.
Much has been written, especially in this space, about Marshall struggling on offense, but a peek at the SBC statistics reveals that Louisiana has actually been worse. The Ragin’ Cajuns rank No. 10 in the league at 25.6 points per game – two spots below the Thundering Herd at 29.4 points per game. Louisiana has, however, been pretty good on the defensive side of the ball, allowing 20.4 points per game.
Marshall, meanwhile, has allowed just 81 points this season to rank No. 2 in the Sun Belt, and that does not factor in defensive scores allowed against Troy and Gardner-Webb. In fact, the MU defense has not allowed a touchdown since the Herd’s overtime loss at Bowling Green on Sept. 17. Take those 14 points off the total and the Marshall defense is allowing an average of just 13.4 points per game.
Also, don’t forget that Louisiana is going through some growing pains this season after longtime successful head coach Billy Napier was poached by the Power Five and is now the head coach at Florida.
All of that is a longwinded way of saying Marshall should be the better team on the field for Wednesday’s game. If, and that is a big “if,” the Thundering Herd can get its offensive line issues sorted and get some consistent play at the quarterback position then MU should cruise against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
If not, well, a long month could turn into a long season for the guys in green but at least we probably won’t have to worry about rumors of Charles Huff being picked off for a Power Five job anytime soon.
l l l
Wednesday’s game is being touted as a “Black Out” – meaning Marshall will be wearing all black, including some shiny, new helmets.
The Thundering Herd, of course, has for a bulk of my lifetime worn white helmets. Do you remember the last time Marshall wore a helmet that wasn’t white? I do, and I was there in Detroit for the 2009 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl at Ford Field against Ohio. The Herd – led by interim coach Rick Minter after Mark Snyder was let go — beat the Bobcats that day for all of the Hot-N-Readys, but since then through all of Doc Holliday’s tenure and all of Huff’s to this point Marshall has been strictly a white helmet program.
Do you remember when Marshall debuted those green helmets? Again, I do and again, I was there. The Herd was hosting a Kevin Sumlin-coached Houston team in Huntington for a mid-week game on ESPN2 in October 2008. Sound familiar?
That was the infamous “Band Cart” game where Houston receiver Patrick Edwards badly broke his leg in the back of the end zone, but it was also perhaps the high-point of Snyder’s time as head coach at MU. The Herd defense clamped down to force two Case Keenum interceptions while Mark Cann kept the mistakes at a minimum – throwing for two touchdowns and running for another – as Marshall put one on the Coogs 37-23. And it wasn’t that close. The score was 37-9 at one point in the fourth quarter before Houston tacked on some late touchdowns.
It’s hard to draw real comparisons between that 2008 team and the current squad — different teams, different coaches, different eras – but maybe, just maybe, Marshall can recapture some of the mojo that was on display the last time MU debuted new helmets for a mid-week conference game at home on ESPN2. Maybe.
