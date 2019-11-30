huntington — Brenden Knox scored on a 1-yard run in overtime to cap a 146-yard day and Marshall edged Florida International 30-27 on Saturday.
Knox ripped a 24-yard run up the middle on the previous play, his 32nd carry, to set up his winner.
Later Saturday evening, Florida Atlantic defeated Southern Miss 34-17 to win the Conference USA East Division, eliminating Marshall from playing for a conference championship.
The Herd will learn its bowl opponent and destination next Sunday, Dec. 8.
The Panthers had taken the lead on a 35-yard field goal by Jose Borregales on the opening possession of overtime. His 41-yarder with 21 seconds left, which capped a 12-play, 48-yard drive in the final two minutes, sent the game to overtime.
Marshall (8-4, 6-2 C-USA), had a 17-7 lead entering the fourth quarter. Anthony Jones closed a 75-yard drive with a 9-yard TD run on the first play of the period. On the next snap, Alexy Jean-Baptiste recovered a fumble on the Marshall 22. The next play James Morgan dumped the ball over the middle to Tony Gaiter IV, who took it to the end zone for a 21-17 FIU lead.
Isaiah Green found Xavier Gaines wide open in the end zone for an 18-yard score that gave the Herd a 24-21 lead with 2:16 remaining.
Gaines had a rushing and receiving touchdown for the Thundering Herd.
Morgan threw for 236 yards and Gaiter had nine catches for 107 for FIU (6-6, 3-5).
FAU will host UAB for the C-USA title next Saturday.