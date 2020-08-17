Marshall adds home game with Appalachian State

Filling a suddenly vacated front end of its football schedule is going well so far for Marshall.
Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick announced Monday morning that Appalachian State will visit Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, for the Thundering Herd's home opener. A start time has not been announced. The game will replace the originally scheduled game at Ohio, which was axed when the Mid-American Conference announced it is canceling fall sports.
Marshall will return the trip to Boone, N.C., on Sept. 8, 2029.
The Herd will start the season Sept. 12 at East Carolina. That game was supposed to be played Aug. 29, but was moved because of reentry plans set forth by the state of North Carolina in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
Marshall also lost home games against Pitt (the original Sept. 12 game) and Boise State (Sept. 25). The Atlantic Coast Conference will not permit its teams to play nonconference games out of state, and the Mountain West Conference also announced last week that it has canceled fall sports.
In addition, the Herd lost its season finale at Conference USA foe Old Dominion, which also will not have fall sports.
“We have an outstanding team coming to Huntington,” Hamrick said. “We have a long history and it is a game our fans will enjoy. We’re disappointed that Pittsburgh and Boise State are not able to come to Marshall this season, but we’re excited to secure, at this late date, a Top 25 team in Appalachian State that will visit Huntington."
Marshall will open the season against a pair of teams with which they share a history.
The 1970 Thundering Herd team was flying back from East Carolina when its airplane crashed, killing all 75 people aboard. The 50th anniversary of the tragedy is Nov. 14, when the Herd is scheduled to host Middle Tennessee.
Marshall and ECU wound up being C-USA rivals from 2005-2013 before the Pirates left for the American Athletic Conference.
Marshall and Appalachian State were rivals during their days in the Southern Conference. The Mountaineers hold an overall 14-8 edge in the series, but Marshall won the last meeting 50-17 on Aug. 31, 2002, in Huntington.
App State has had plenty of success in its short time in the FBS since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2014. The Mountaineers won a share of the conference title in 2016 and 2017, then won the first-ever Sun Belt championship game in 2018. They repeated that victory last season. App State is also the first team to win its first five bowl games.
App State closed the 2019 season 13-1 — best among all Group of Five teams — and ranked for the first time in program history, finishing at No. 19 in the AP Top 25.
Information on fan attendance at Edwards Stadium will be announced as it becomes available.
