The state of Virginia held its high school wrestling tournament last weekend. Classes 1, 2, and 3 (smaller schools) wrestled in Salem, while 4, 5,and 6 wrestled in Virginia Beach.
Former Independence coach Cliff Warden led Christiansburg to a third-place finish in the 3-A class. The 5-A classification also had a local connection. Liam Harris of Atlee High School won the 138-pound class in dominant fashion. He is the grandson of Toby and Claudia Harris of Rupert. Toby is the football coach at Greenbrier West High School and started the wrestling team there back in the 1960s.
Liam’s father Chad is an assistant at Atlee. During his wrestling days at Greenbrier West, Chad was a three-time state place winner, finishing second at 119 pounds in 1990 and 1991. His son Liam is a senior and college wrestling is something he wants to pursue. Ohio University and James Madison University have shown interest.
Also, Robbie Painter finished third in the 152-pound class in the 5-A division. Robbie is a junior at Midlothian High School and his dad Ryan is the assistant wrestling coach. Ryan was a three-time state place winner (1995-1997) while wrestling for the Greenbrier West Cavaliers. He was runner-up (171) in 1996 and state champion (189) in 1997. He continued his career as a starter (285) for the University of Virginia. Atlee and Midlothian are both located near Richmond. Congratulations to these young men and their families.
Last Saturday in Newberry, S.C., Lander and Newberry universities battled for the South Atlantic League championship. It was quite a barnburner, with Newberry winning by a score of 22-21. Former Indy wrestler Bowdy Boyce (285) is a freshman starter for Newberry. Even though he lost on Saturday, Bowdy has had a remarkable year, finishing with a 5-2 regular season record.
They wrestled in the Super Region II Tournament in Franklin Springs, Ga., yesterday, to determine who qualifies for the national tournament. Newberry is an NCAA Division II school.
l l l
Before Donald Trump left office, he was the first president to award a wrestler the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The legendary Dan Gable was presented the award on Dec. 7, 2020. Gable was a superior high school, college and Olympic wrestler. After he retired as a competitor, he coached Iowa to 15 national college championships.
During the award ceremony, President Trump quipped, “I’m larger than you. Think I could take you?”
Gable answered, “You’d have no chance.”
In early January, Trump presented the Freedom Medal to Congressman Jim Jordan. Jordan was a four-time Ohio High School champion and a two-time NCAA champion for Wisconsin. He later served as an assistant coach at Ohio State before entering politics.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Rick Phoebus, a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.