The WVU Tech men’s soccer team has had a flair for the dramatic this season. Unfortunately for the Golden Bears, they could not drum up one more dramatic finish on Saturday.
Behind two goals from Yuri Farkas Guglielmi, Madonna (15-4-3) stunned No. 9 WVU Tech 2-1 in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. The Crusaders advance to the sweet 16, which will be played Dec. 2 at Orange County Great Park Soccer Stadium in Irvine, Calif.
“Yuri has been injured most of the year. We have played good (soccer), but we have suffered some results just based on us not being able to score goals. He put in two nice goals for us,” Madonna head coach Mark Zathey said.
The Crusaders had to defeat the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) Friday in Beckley just to advance to the round of 32 against Tech. Zathey had concerns entering Saturday’s contest.
“We were worried about our fatigue level from yesterday. It was a bit of a strange game to play and a really tough game,” Zathey said. “(WVU Tech) was able to watch us in terms of style, but fatigue was an obvious concern. So I am really proud of our guys.”
From the opening kick, Tech (17-1-2) struggled with its offensive attack. The Golden Bears made it worse in the 17th minute when a careless attempt to clear led to an unassisted goal from Guglielmi.
“To be honest, I think the occasion got to us a little bit. We just didn’t show up to play,” Tech interim head coach Oliver Hewitt-Fisher said. “Madonna came with a good game plan and they frustrated us, but at the same time we beat ourselves. We gave them a poor goal (early) and it was an uphill battle and we didn’t step up.”
The Golden Bears did even the match with under 10 minutes to play in the first half on a corner from Sergio Sanchez which was converted into a goal by Alvaro Tina.
However, in the second half, the Crusaders defense continued to frustrate Tech in terms of possessing the ball.
“We felt like we lacked some finishing and lost a bit of confidence in the regular season (with Guglielmi out),” Zathey said. “We never lost faith in our ability to defend or play in terms of moving the ball. What we haven’t gotten enough credit for in terms of our players is the ability to keep the ball for periods with our midfield. One way we defend is to keep possession for long periods of time.”
Guglielmi scored the game-winner with just over 33 minutes to play and the Crusaders defense made the goal stand.
“They had the goal to protect and they weren’t throwing people forward, but we just didn’t play well,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “It was a great season, but it is really disappointing to end it like this.”
Madonna (15-4-3) made the final four last year after reaching the sweet 16 in 2017.
“We feel like we have played good (soccer) all year in terms of quality of play, we just haven’t been able to score goals. A lot has to do with Yuri. He had 25 goals last year and only had six this year, just because he hasn’t been able to play.,” Zathey said. “This group of players has really helped us a lot.”
