morgantown — Certainly, the departure of West Virginia University wide receivers coach Xavier Dye for the University of South Florida on Saturday does not come as shocking news.
It does, however, come as a blow to what Neal Brown was trying to establish at West Virginia, and that’s the kind of continuity in a coaching staff that allows consistent development.
College football is a transient game in this era, from players heading into the transfer portal if they so much as don’t like what’s for dinner, and with head coaches up and leaving at the drop of a million dollars or two.
WVU certainly understands that. Both Rich Rodriguez and Dana Holgorsen departed via the back door and Holgorsen’s coaching staff was so much in flux that All-America tackle Colton McKivitz had three different offensive line coaches during his time at the school.
It can be said with some amount of certainty that Brown was not expecting Dye’s exit after just one year on the job, for Brown noted as the season was coming to an end that he anticipated keeping all 10 of his coaches into a second season.
“You never know what will happen in the next two months, but that’s the intent,” Brown said. “I tell my staff that I’m for them personally, but my greater responsibility is to our university and the football program.
“So, my hope here is that it’s a working environment they want to be part of, they see where we’re going and how we’re going about getting there and we’re giving them an opportunity to grow in the profession. We want to continue to develop them as coaches to whatever their end goal is, whether it’s coordinator or head coach.”
But Dye’s move is totally understandable when one looks at the circumstances, and we’re not even talking about a southerner going through his first winter up north.
Dye is going back to his roots, so to speak, for he rejoins Jeff Scott, newly named head coach at South Florida.
Scott molded Dye into the player he was and the coach he is.
Scott was the wide receivers coach at Clemson when Dye was there just as that program was getting cranked up under Tommy Bowden and Dabo Swinney.
Dye played four years at Clemson, from 2007 to 2010, catching 28 passes for 412 yards and four touchdowns. Then, in 2017 and 2018, he rejoined Scott at Clemson as a graduate assistant before Brown offered him $200,000 to take his first full time coaching job at West Virginia.
That he came said a lot about Dye, for he was leaving a program that competes for national championships but joining a bright young coach in Brown who was, himself, a former receiver and would be able to give him a good start on his journey as a fully vested coach.
And let us understand that Xavier Dye has the look of a great receivers coach. Anyone who watched West Virginia’s receivers grow as this season went on understands that was taking raw, inexperienced players such as Sam James and Winston Wright Jr. and Ali Jennings and Bryce Wheaton and making them players by season’s end.
It’s no wonder that Scott, having seen him excel out on his own, would go after him.
“I’m so fired up that Xavier is joining our staff at USF,” Scott said in a statement. “Obviously, I know Xavier very well, having spent three seasons coaching him as a player and two with him working as part of our coaching staff at Clemson. He is a great young coach and a fantastic person that will bring great energy and help develop our players on and off the field.”
Brown now has a big gap to fill to keep his young receivers moving forward, but one suspects this is not a problem that can’t be overcome.
If one may be so bold, there are a couple of candidates near at hand who well might fit the bill in Ryan Nehlen, the former WVU receiver and grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Nehlen who is on Brown’s staff.
Nehlen worked two years as a graduate assistant at Michigan, did the same at Marshall and also was receiver coach Glenville State after graduating from WVU. He was hired by Brown last year as an offensive analyst.
The other potential candidate would be West Virginia State head coach John Pennington, who became something of a legend at WVU for a catch he made against Pitt in the 2003 Backyard Brawl.
Pennington’s diving grab of a 28-yard TD with just seconds left in the first half not only led to a 52-31 victory but helped the Mountaineers claim a share of their first Big East title in a decade.
Pennington has gradually moved through the ranks and seems well situated to be a candidate for the job.
