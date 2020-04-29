Long's first season was special -- with a strange ending

James Long knew there would be surprises along the way in his first season as a head coach. But nothing could have prepared him for the way things ended.
Things were going well as the calendar turned to March. WVU Tech had overcome a slow start to claim the River States Conference regular season championship. Point guard Junior Arrey was named the league's player of the year, and Long was voted coach of the year after guiding the Golden Bears to an unexpected championship.
The league title secured for the Golden Bears their fourth straight berth into the NAIA Division II national tournament. They earned the fifth seed in their quadrant and were set to face No. 4 Grace College in the first round in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The night before that game was to be played, Long realized normal had ceased to exist.
By this time, the global COVID-19 pandemic that had already rocked China, Italy and Spain was starting to reach the United States. The reality of it all sat in for the sports world when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced league play was being suspended indefinitely because a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.
"They did the Parade of Champions, where they put (players and coaches) on the court between two (Wednesday night) games, and all the Rudy Gobert stuff broke," Long said. "Everyone was like, 'Wow! That's crazy!' The coaches and I were saying this is definitely something serious."
Long kept in contact with tournament officials, including former Rio Grande head coach Ken French, to stay on top of any news. Nothing happened that night, but by around noon Thursday a new virus wasn't the only thing rapidly spreading.
Long knew something monumental was likely to happen. So did his players. When they awoke Thursday morning, they went about business as usual.
"We did our pregame meal. We prepared everything the same. The guys were super locked in. They did a good job of controlling what they could control," Long said.
Meanwhile, word began to pour in — NCAA conference tournaments were being canceled left and right. Big 12. Conference USA. ACC.
And it wasn't just basketball. Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the PGA were among those making similar announcements.
It didn't take long for the NAIA to follow suit. All national tournaments — men and women, Divisions I and II — were canceled.
"We were actually on our way to the game, about three minutes away," Long said. "I got a call from Kenny (Howell, Tech's athletic director) and he said, 'Hang tight, it looks like something may happen.' Right when we got in the parking lot, they had canceled the tournament. It was a really deflating way of finding out."
Long let the team in on the news, but he really didn't have to. They knew what was happening, and, besides, some of their friends on the women's team had already texted them. The Lady Golden Bears made history the night before, defeating Morningside for the team's first-ever national tournament win.
"We went back to the (hotel) and we just talked," Long said. "There's only so much you can say in a situation like that. I think the main message from our staff was just do what you can do. Appreciate the health of your family right now. Like we tell them all the time, control what you can control. It's happening to everybody. You've just got to take it in stride and take it for what it is. Do your part helping your family stay safe. ... We just took the rest of the day to kind of enjoy being around each other and figure out our travel plans, made the long haul back."
Once back in Beckley, everyone said their good-byes and went their separate ways. Soon after, all on-campus services were ended and students are finishing the semester online.
Long misses being with his players, but says the situation has not diminished what the team accomplished. The Golden Bears were picked fourth in conference preseason voting, yet tied last season's team record for RSC wins with 15.
"We all got better in so many different ways, not just basketball," Long said. "It's been everything you could ask for. I'm just so fortunate to have first-rate people around me. I keep coming back to I have great coaches in coach (George) Wilmore and coach (Payton) Sturm, and our administration and our guys. Times got tough this year. I think we hit on pretty much every aspect (of adversity). We were 2-4. We had injuries. We just kept the same message, the same belief all year and fought through it and accomplished what a lot of people didn't think we would.
"When I think back to the first year, I'm going to think about the great people I was around and how we were all in it for the same reason, speaking the same language, thinking the same things."
