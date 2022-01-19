Long sees some WVU in Alice Lloyd

WVU Tech men's basketball coach James Long predicted in the preseason that Alice Lloyd would be one of the top teams in the River States Conference.
The Eagles have been exactly that, sitting atop the West Division standings with a perfect overall record.
There are reasons why Long thinks so highly of Scott Cornett's team. One is because when he looks at ALC, he gets a bit of a feeling of dejá vu.
"They remind me of a lot of the West Virginia teams I played on," Long said. "They're just incredibly tough and they know who they are. I think that's the biggest compliment you can give a team, is that they're tough and understand who they are as a team, and they go do it every single possession."
Seventeen opponents have been unable to break the Eagles, and Tech will try to become the first in a pivotal conference matchup Thursday in Pippa Passes, Ky.
The No. 23 Golden Bears (18-2, 8-0 RSC) will take on Alice Lloyd (17-0, 8-0) in a battle of division leaders at 7:30 p.m. The winner would have the advantage in winning the league's regular season championship and automatic berth to the NAIA National Tournament.
It will be the biggest meeting between teams that have met in the RSC Tournament each of the last two seasons. And Long knows what kind of atmosphere to expect.
"Definitely the hardest place to play that we've played at so far," he said. "There's one way in and one way out. Pippa Passes, Kentucky, and they love basketball. They love their team. And I think that's another credit to their fan base, they love their team. They come to support their team. They're not coming to watch someone else play their team. They're coming to watch and support Alice Lloyd."
Statistically, the teams are evenly matched. Tech is third in the league in scoring at 82.3 points per game and third in points allowed at 68.1. Alice Lloyd is second in scoring (82.9) and fourth in points allowed (69.1).
The Eagles have a balanced attack on offense, with four players averaging between 12 and 13 points per game: senior point guard Noah Young (12.9), junior forward Will Philpot (12.8), sophomore guard/forward Ben Soumahoro (12.5) and sophomore forward Damon Tobler (12.2).
Philpot is second in the conference at 10.1 rebounds — the Eagles lead the league at 42.6 overall and, particularly, 12.7 on the offensive glass.
Young, the only senior on the team, is tops in assists at 5.3 and fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.8. Colyn Sturgill, a 6-foot-10 junior center, is second with 2.2 blocks per game.
"They spread it out and they attack you," Long said. "They get out in transition a lot more this year, and they're very consistent scoring-wise because they go out and rebound it every time.They had 18 offensive rebounds versus Point Park and I think 20 versus Midway. Those are just incredible numbers."
Senior Tamon Scruggs leads the Golden Bears but has missed their last two games. Long said he is a game-time decision for Thursday. The two-time RSC Player of the Week averages 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. On Saturday, he was one of 100 players named to the Bevo Francis Award, given annually to the best player in small college basketball.
Andrew Work, an Oak Hill alumnus, has been consistent for Tech all season and averages 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. Gunner Short is coming consecutive 20-point games and averages 12.1.
Andreas Jonsson averages 8.8 points and 3.1 rebounds and is a 39.6 percent 3-point shooter. Juvanté Hayes is at 9.1 ppg and 2.7 assists, Thomas Hailey 7.1 ppg and 5.3 rebounds and Philip Mullins a team-high 3.3 assists.
Long has boundless respect for Cornett and said his team must be ready for the duration.
"If you're not locked in for 40 minutes," Long said, "you're probably not beating them."
The women will get the evening started at 5:30 p.m.
The Golden Bears (8-12, 6-3) have won two straight and four of their last six and are averaging 81.5 points per game during that stretch.
Senior guard Brittney Justice was named league Player of the Week after scoring her 2,000th career point in Saturday's victory over Brescia. She had consecutive 25-point games against Brescia and Oakland City.
Justice is tied for first in the conference at 18.6 points per game and grabs 6.1 rebounds. Point guard Alanis Hill has been an all around performer for Tech, averaging 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals.
Six-foot junior forward Bri Ball averages 10.7 rebounds and 8.4 rebounds, mostly off the bench as she continues her comeback from a knee injury. Whittney Justice is at 13.3 ppg, Alyssa Taylor at 6.2 rebounds and Elle Baker, a 6-4 center, at 5.9 points and 4.3 rebounds.
Alice Lloyd (11-5, 4-3) had won seven of eight before Saturday's 79-72 loss at Point Park.
Senior guard Haley Hall leads the Eagles with 16.9 points to go with 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Alex Clifton averages 11.3 ppg, Maddie Thompson 8.9 rebounds and guard Hannah Kash 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber