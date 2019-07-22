Rick Barbero/The Register-HeraldJames Long was introduced as the new head men's basketball coach at WVU Tech Monday at the Robert C. Byrd Learning Resource Center in Beckley. Long, a Charleston native, is a former walk-on at West Virginia University and served as video coordinator for two seasons under coach Bob Huggins.
Long introduced as new WVU Tech men's basketball coach (WITH GALLERY)
By Gary Fauber Sports Editor
While saying goodbye to one family, James Long was welcomed with open arms by his new one.
Long was officially introduced as the new head men's basketball coach at WVU Tech during a ceremony at the Learning Resource Center Monday morning. He replaces Bob Williams, who resigned in May after 17 seasons with the Golden Bears.
The ceremony was attended by members of the WVU Tech basketball team, Tech officials and supporters of the school. Long addressed the crowd after he was presented by Tech athletic director Kenny Howell.
James Long, an assistant to West Virginia University coach Bob Huggins the last two seasons, was introduced Monday morning as the new head men’s basketball coach at WVU Tech during a press conference held in Robert C Byrd Learning Resource Center on South Kanawha Street in Beckley
The university made the announcement early Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2019.
Long is a Charleston native who transferred from George Washington High School to Woodberry Forest, a boys private school in Virginia. He scored over 1,300 career points in three seasons there.
"Going up (to the podium) and talking and seeing all these people and the support, it's been unbelievable," Long said. "I can't even put it into words, and I tried to here (but) it's just hard. I don't know where else something like this happens. This state, the people and even in surrounding states, you've got guys from all over the place. Guys on our team at WVU Tech and guys at WVU. Just the amount of great people, there's a lot of emotion that went into it."
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was also there, joined by his staff and most of the team. They all boarded a bus and departed Morgantown at 6:30 a.m. to send off Long, a former walk-on at WVU and the video coordinator for Huggins the last two seasons.
"I felt bad they had to wake up at 6:30," Long said, smiling. "He made an announcement after practice yesterday and he said, 'All right, the bus leaves at 6:30.' They all looked at me and I was like, 'Sorry guys.'"
Long, a Charleston native, played his freshman year at George Washington High School. He then moved to Virginia and attended Woodberry Forest School, where he became a 1,300-point scorer in three seasons.
He committed to Wofford and played there one season before transferring to WVU and finishing his career in Morgantown. Huggins then hired him as an assistant director of basketball operations, and a key part of his responsibility was as video coordinator.
Huggins told the crowd that Tech is getting "a heck of a basketball coach and a heck of a human being."
"Great day for James," Huggins said. "Nothing like being your own boss. ... Real quickly, you find out what you don't know (in your first head coaching job). I was an assistant for three years before I was a head coach and I thought I had a lot of answers. So it's a whole lot different. I think coach (Bob) Knight said it best. He said, 'Moving over those 12 inches ... is the longest journey that any coach ever makes,' from being an assistant coach to being a head coach.
"James is really bright and he really works. I think doing what he did with the film for two years, when you think about it, you see everything. I had an assistant who went to the NBA and did the film stuff for a year, and he says it's great because you know everything. You see everything. You've got to break down everything. That's what James did for two years."
Long, 26, said he jumped at the position as soon as it became available.
"Huggs and I talked about it and he said, 'I think that would be really good for you,' and I said I couldn't agree more," Long said. "I look up to Huggs so much. He said sometimes you've just got to be your own boss. Him holding all of us accountable, it prepares you for life."
Huggins' team — four of them were in class, the veteran coach emphasized — watched from the back of the room.
"Tech is getting the best young coach they could possibly ask for," said rising sophomore Jordan McCabe, who played in the Scott Brown Memorial Classic in Beckley in 2018. "I was telling some of his players that are going to be here the next couple of years there won't be anybody else in their conference, let alone in the country that will put more time in than James.
"James has been somebody who has been there for me through everything. ... I met James on recruiting visits and he kept it completely real with me about everything that had to do with college basketball and what it takes, and some of his experiences. To be honest, he's been a big brother to me. I won't ever tell him that to his face (smiles), but he truly has been somebody I reach out to and somebody I'm very excited for."
Long is only two years removed from his playing career, which he thinks will help him relate to his players.
"You have that empathy, so you know what they're going through off the court and you know when a guy might not be feeling it," he said. "You might know, 'OK, something's going on there.' I know how my body felt on that third day of practice sometimes.
"I think having that empathy and understanding what they're going through is really going to help in being able to relate to them and knowing what they're going through. I think it's a good thing. I think with my youth and — I'm always going to have this because I love basketball — my energy I'm going to bring on a daily basis, it's going to be great."
The players have embraced Long not because of his age but because he is their coach.
"(Long's age) doesn't really make that big of a difference," said Andrew Work, a 2019 Oak Hill graduate who will join the Golden Bears this winter. "Just as long as he's a good coach and a good person, which is what he is."
"I'm excited for coach Long to step in. We've talked and we've gotten together," said junior Tamon Scruggs, a South Charleston graduate whose family is from Beckley. "We talked about some things about how the upcoming season might go. He asked me some questions about my own experience and my own opinions. So I think it's going to be good for us."