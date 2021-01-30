WVU Tech has the largest basketball venue in the River States Conference, but the threat of the coronavirus pandemic has rendered it silent.
That will change in a few days.
The Tech athletics department announced that a limited number of fans will be permitted to attend events at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center starting Feb. 6 with the men's and women's basketball doubleheader against Ohio Christian.
Each player and coach will be allowed two guests. Up to 420 fans will be allowed in the venue on a first-come, first-served basis via online ticket sales. Social distancing will be required of fans not in family units.
Spectators must wear masks at all times unless actively eating and/or drinking. Only coaches, players, media and staff will be allowed on the floor.
The women will play Ohio Christian at 2 p.m., followed by the men at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Both teams will host Carlow Feb. 9, while the men will host Point Park on Feb. 13. In nonconference action, the women's home finale will be Feb. 18 against Potomac State. The men are currently scheduled to host Appalachian Bible College on Feb. 22, but the RSC Tournament is now scheduled to begin that day.
All games are subject to postponements or cancellations due to Covid-19 concerns.
