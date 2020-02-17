marion, n.c. — An 0-4 start now seems like a distant memory for WVU Tech’s baseball team.
Leadoff hitter Corey Lewis continued his torrid jump with a 4-for-4 day, and six pitchers limited Shawnee State to five hits in the Golden Bears’ 6-1 win Sunday to wrap up a successful weekend.
Tech (5-5) went 3-1 on the trip to the Big League Camp training facility along Lake James in North Carolina and has won five of its last six games.
Lewis, a senior center fielder, had a triple against Shawnee State. He has homered twice and driven in 10 runs, and is batting .333 with a 1.214 OPS.
The Washington High graduate redshirted last season after getting hit in the eye with a fastball in Tech’s second game of the year.
Kent Rooklin was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and Andrew Sharp also drove in two runs for the Golden Bears.
Chapmanville graduate Trey Dalton started and picked up the win in two scoreless innings. He struck out one and walked one and allowed one hit.
Tech is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Pikeville Tuesday at noon.