Lessons to be learned from loss at Bowling Green

What looked like a possible dream season for Marshall football following a win at Notre Dame turned into a nightmare last week when the Thundering Herd was outplayed, outworked and – perhaps most concerning of all – outcoached in an overtime loss at lowly Bowling Green, which was coming off a seven-overtime loss to FCS Eastern Kentucky the previous week.
After opening up a quick 14-0 lead on the Falcons, Marshall appeared to turn into a completely different football team.
There were turnovers, an inability to slow down Bowling Green’s offense and some questionable decisions down the stretch that ultimately doomed the Herd and put a big blemish on a so-far outstanding season.
Notably, MU head coach Charles Huff elected to use backup quarterback Cam Fancher late in a tied game with starter Henry Colombi healthy and watching from the sidelines. Huff defended the decision to go with the backup in certain spots as something in Marshall’s game plan, but that is one of those odd moves in football – when it works you look like the smartest guy in the room, but when it doesn’t you come off as a coach who got too cute with the outcome in the balance.
Another head-scratcher for Thundering Herd fans came in overtime when Khalan Laborn, one of the nation’s leading rushers who had already amassed more than 150 yards on the ground in regulation, touched the ball a grand total of zero times in overtime.
Marshall had the ball first and had to settle for a field goal, which wasn’t enough when the Falcons got the ball and promptly punched it in the end zone for the game-winning score.
For all the praise Huff and the Thundering Herd coaching staff received following MU’s historic win at Notre Dame two weeks ago – and make no mistake, it was deserved after beating the Fighting Irish in South Bend – that same group deserves the scorn and tough questions following one that got away at Bowling Green. It’s part of the deal and hopefully a wake-up call for Huff and his staff going forward.
If a loss at Bowling Green brings up bad memories for Thundering Herd fans, maybe don’t dig too deep for memories of MU’s next opponent.
Marshall opens Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday (7 p.m., NFL Network) with a trip south to take on the Troy Trojans. The Herd leads the all-time series 3-2, but Troy won the last two meetings in games I know I’d like to forget.
Flashback to 2003 – Marshall was coming off a top-10 win at Kansas State and the following week made the trip to Alabama to open Troy’s newly refurbished stadium. Stan Hill, back from injury, threw two picks against a stout Troy defense in a 33-24 loss. The next year the Trojans came to Huntington for the season-opener and held Marshall to its worst offensive day since 1989 to top MU 17-15 – the first time the Herd had lost its home-opener since 1977 and at the time just the sixth loss ever for Marshall at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The 2022 Trojans also are no pushovers. Just ask media darling Appalachian State, which required a miracle Hail Mary finish to beat Troy last week in Boone. Underestimate Troy at your own peril.
The MU football team may be on the road this weekend, but the biggest home game of the season is on the schedule for Marshall men’s soccer.
The Mountain State Derby, a clash between the Thundering Herd and in-state rival West Virginia, is slated for Saturday evening at 7:15 p.m. at Hoops Family Field. Prior to the season, this fixture appeared to be one of the premier games anywhere in the country, and while Marshall has kept up its end of the bargain the Mountaineers have stumbled and underwhelmed so far.
The Thundering Herd comes into the contest with 4-1-1 overall record and a top-10 national ranking fresh off a 1-1 draw against fellow top-10 team Kentucky. West Virginia, meanwhile, has plummeted from its preseason top-10 ranking. The Mountaineers sit at 2-4-1 with the only wins coming against Robert Morris and American. Last time out, WVU made a long trip west for a 2-1 loss at Portland on Monday.
Still, this has been a game in recent seasons that brings out the best in both sides. The players and coaches are very familiar with each other and Saturday’s game should still be a fun one.
