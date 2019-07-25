Latching on to Sagaba Konate's NBA dream

morgantown — Considering the news that has been pouring out of the National Basketball Association’s publicity machine since the Toronto Raptors laid claim to its first championship, Sagaba Konate’s signing with those very same Raptors was little more than a couple of words that streamed across the bottom of a television screen.
And, while California was shaken by an earthquake of 7.2 magnitude, it did not shake things up in Los Angeles any more than when Anthony Davis joined Lebron James on the Lakers and Kwahi Leonard jumped to the Los Angeles Clippers. That was an aftershock that caught everyone by surprise.
Even the trade of Konate’s former West Virginia teammate, Jevon Carter, from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Phoenix Suns warranted more news time than Konate’s free-agent signing this week. However, Carter is now a known NBA commodity, even possessing a 30-point performance on his resume.
But if Konate’s signing seemed insignificant across America — and probably even Canada, despite the country’s love affair with the Raptors — it was felt here. No matter what fans may have thought of Konate’s decision to leave WVU, they had to have an emotional attachment to the man himself.
Anyone who sat in the Coliseum and saw him reach for the stars in an effort to block shots, standing as a man among children while swatting away jump shots and dunks alike – often with a crowd-thrilling two hands – understands what’s meant by this.
Then, once Konate had displayed his eye-popping timing and athleticism, he would turn and head down court, pound his chest, fists clenched while exalting in the moment that he actually seemed to enjoy more than those who watched it.
To be honest, it seems that there is no one who wears a baseball cap with the Flying WV logo on it or who plans his life around West Virginia sports schedules, planning weddings on off weeks so they do not have to miss the WVU-Oklahoma game, wanted Konate to leave.
Oh, the fans were upset last year when Konate’s last on-court sighting was in the Pitt game when he scored 16 points and set the school career record for blocked shots due to a balky knee that never recovered from off-season surgery and ended his season prematurely. Konate opted to make it a college career-ending injury as he then entered into the NBA draft, only to be passed over, causing people to shake their heads in wonder at the logic behind it.
This school, this city, and this state would have loved to have seen what it would have been like to have a healthy Konate back for his senior season, joining the gifted Derek Culver and the 5-star prospect Oscar Tshiebwe in what well could have been a jaunty frolic toward the Final Four.
And maybe, even, toward a first National Championship title.
But when you are young, you want it all now and there is nothing you think you can’t do.
So Konate made his decision and went up another step on the basketball ladder: the largest step he ever will take in this profession. Although overlooked in the draft, unable to play in the summer league due to his knee problem, with his signing little more than a streamer across the bottom of ESPN News, the contract gives him what he wants – a chance.
How many of us can say we had even that? How many of us had dreams to be a professional golfer, to play baseball for the Pirates, to drive a race car, to write a book, or to be an artist?
And how many of us didn’t take that last step?
Maybe we weren’t good enough. Maybe we weren’t wanted, and maybe family issues kept us on the farm, in the mines, and in the family business. Maybe we got married and started a family and had to support them.
Or, maybe, we just didn’t push hard enough, chase our dream, take the chance knowing that our dream could be shattered. Life holds no promises and, sometimes, the pot sitting at the end of the rainbow holds no gold.
However, we would never really be satisfied, never really be fulfilled, if we did not follow the yellow brick road as far as it will take us. There is little worse than having an unwritten book or an unpainted canvas inside you, or than a dream of sinking the winning putt at the Masters die because the ball never went through the clown’s mouth in mini-golf.
We can only allow Konate to chase his dreams and maybe even ride along with him. We can only hope he can spread the joy his performance brought us throughout the NBA, while he – himself – reinforces the idea that sometimes all you need is to believe in yourself and grab any chance you get to prove yourself.
