Lady Golden Bears set for matchup with Morningside

It's been two weeks since WVU Tech played a game, which certainly did not fit the expectations of the River States Conference champion. But that doesn't concern coach Anna Kowalska, who considers it much the opposite.
"I actually think it was more beneficial for us, because we had a break," Kowalska said. "I gave them three days off, and then a couple of days off more. So their bodies were relaxed a little bit more. Then we have had tough practices. So we'll get them ready for it for sure. I don't worry about that at all."
The dead period officially ends Wednesday night when the No. 23 Lady Golden Bears take on No. 10 Morningside in the first round of the NAIA Division II national tournament. Tip-off from the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, will be 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.
Tech is the No. 6 seed and Morningside No. 3 in the Liston Bracket.
Tech (24-7) repeated as RSC regular season champion to earn its second straight trip to nationals and went into the conference tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. Indiana-Kokomo, which threatened the Lady Bears' undefeated conference mark before falling 88-82 on Feb. 1, upset them 72-71 on a late 3-pointer in the first round.
It was Tech's only home loss of the season, and a feeling the team had not experienced in nearly three months. Tech had won 18 straight games, its last loss coming Dec. 1 to Marian, which is now No. 2 in the country.
The loss could have derailed momentum and had an adverse effect on the team's psyche. Instead, Kowalska likes what she has seen in practice.
"The attitude has been good," the two-time coach of the year said. "They're motivated. They want to win at the nationals, so I told them to play hard. Even when you watch on TV, there's a lot of upsets right now, so that happens. (Top) teams go down, like the Baylor women just lost (to Iowa State on Sunday). That happens all the time.
"I told them it doesn't define us. I don't think it affected them at all. They are motivated and they want to win, and we want to keep playing."
Kowalska knows there will be no easy outs in Iowa, and that includes the hometown favorite Lady Mustangs (23-9). The Morningside campus is located three miles from the Tyson Events Center.
Morningside is one of five nationally ranked teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference, and a fifth received votes in the final poll of the season.
The Lady Mustangs are proficient from behind the arc, ranking third in total 3-pointers made (335) and fifth in 3s per game (10.5). They averaged 81.9 points per game, 11th in the nation.
First-team All-GPAC guard Sierra Mitchell, a 5-foot-6 junior, has made 111 3-pointers (3.5 per game), both numbers third in the nation.
"They're good shooters, disciplined, they play good defense," Kowalska said. "They switch up defenses, so we just need to know when they play zone, when they play man, when they play matchup zone. We need to know the difference and we need to be disciplined."
Junior Brittney Justice earned her second straight All-RSC first-team selection this season after averaging 17.1 points per game and ranking third in the country in free throw percentage at 90.1 (109-of-121). The Lady Bears can also shoot the 3, ranking fourth at 37.9 percent (231-of-610).
Whittney Justice leads the way there, hitting on 44.7 percent of her attempts (55-of-123).
Kathylee Pinnock Branford has developed into one of the conference's top point guards. Her 138 total assists and 4.6 per game both rank in the top 20 nationally.
If the Lady Bears win Wednesday, they will face the winner of No. 2 St. Francis and No. 7 Southern Oregon in the second round Friday at 2:45 p.m. Eastern.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber