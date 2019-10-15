Lady Golden Bears preseason RSC No. 1

The bull's-eye in River States Conference women's basketball has officially been placed in Beckley.
WVU Tech was a near unanimous No. 1 selection in the RSC preseason poll released Tuesday. The Lady Golden Bears received 11 of 13 first-place votes to outdistance No. 2 Alice Lloyd, which received the other two.
Tech is coming off a 24-win season that resulted in conference regular season and tournament championships. The Lady Bears fell to Indiana Tech in the first round of the NAIA Division II national tournament.
"We are actually very excited about the season," second-year head coach Anna Kowalska said during RSC's media day. "I have a very nice group of young ladies who are very motivated and excited for the season."
Kowalska, last season's RSC Coach of the Year, will rely on a mix of veterans and newcomers to not only continue the run of success, but also cushion the loss of guard Savannah Shamblin. The Nitro native was an honorable mention All-American and finished her career as Tech's all-time leading scorer with 1,485 points.
Shamblin was a first-team all-conference selection last season after leading the league with 5.6 assists per game.
Also gone is Alexandra Combs, who averaged 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists last year.
Two of the more experienced players were selected to the preseason team.
Junior guard Brittney Justice, a Summers County graduate, was first-team all-conference in 2019 after averaging 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. She also led the conference with a .500 field goal percentage.
"Individually, I just need to be more consistent as a junior this year," Justice said. "For the team, we just need to pay attention to details and grow more on the defensive side."
Senior center Laura Requena averaged 10.9 points and 9.0 rebounds on her way to second-team honors. She became a double-double machine the second half of the season, finishing with 14.
"We have to focus on working together and make sure that everybody has a role and (is) part of the team, and our wins will come with it," Requena said.
"Of course, they are going to have those leadership roles," Kowalska said. "And also my seniors. I have three seniors who are post players (Carlie Biehl-Wilson and Logan Dudley, in addition to Requena). They have been here in the program for four years, so they have the natural leadership role, too."
Junior Whittney Justice will also see an increased role after averaging 8.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game a year ago.
There are seven new names on the roster, including transfers in Eugenia Marcelli, Kathylee Pinnock Branford and Makayla Jones. All three are guards.
Kowalska also secured a pair of southern West Virginia products in Midland Trail's Jenny Wilson and Montcalm's Savanna Bailey.
Tech will host a scrimmage with Concord next Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. before starting the regular season Oct. 25, at College of Coastal Georgia. The Lady Bears play only three games at home before the turn of the calendar.
The men's preseason poll and team will be released Wednesday.
