A lengthy layoff and some significant attrition were not enough to stop WVU Tech.
The Lady Golden Bears overcame a slow start and a comeback attempt by West Virginia Wesleyan to start 2020 with an 81-76 win Sunday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. It was the team's fifth consecutive victory.
Tech (11-6) was at a disadvantage from the start with senior center Laura Requena on the bench with an injured right ankle. She has missed six games this season and was limited to nine minutes in Tech's last game, a 70-62 win at Bluefield State on Dec. 20.
Things got worse when senior Logan Dudley went down with the same injury less than two minutes into the third quarter. She put no weight on her right leg as she was helped off the court and did not return.
Dudley has been battling the injury since last season. Sunday was only her fifth game of the year.
Second-year coach Anna Kowalska said Requena's return is "to be announced," but she expects Dudley to play again soon.
"With seniors, you never know. They can handle the pain a little bit better," Kowalska said. "Hopefully they are coming back."
Compounding things for the Lady Bears was foul trouble. Junior point guard Kathylee Pinnock Branford and freshman forward Brianna Ball fouled out within 49 seconds of each other in the fourth quarter while the Lady Bobcats (3-9) were getting back in the game.
Tech struggled in the first quarter before easing in and taking a 40-37 lead at halftime. A 15-2 run in the third put the Lady Bears ahead 55-41 with 2:54 to go.
Ball was big in that stretch, scoring seven of her 11 points.
Tech took a 62-48 lead into the final period before Wesleyan got back in it. The Lady Bobcats started the period on a 10-2 run and Tech went nearly five minutes without a field goal. A 9-2 run — all on 3-pointers from Amira Leyani, Abi Gabauer and Brittany Stawovy — got Wesleyan to within 72-69 with 2:57 left.
But the Lady Bobcats missed some shots down the stretch and Tech hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final two minutes to escape with the win.
"There was a couple of areas we definitely need to work on," Kowalska said. "But we still converted and still won the game. ... A couple of people had to play outside their positions and we did pretty good. We knew how to finish it."
Ball, who left with an injury with 2:45 left in the second quarter but was able to return, did all of her scoring in the second half. Both of her baskets in the fourth quarter helped stop Wesleyan from going on extended runs.
Junior guard Isabel Barrio knocked down a couple of 3-pointers during Tech's big third quarter and had three for the game.
Tech was 33-of-42 at the free throw line, while Wesleyan went 10-of-15. Both teams turned the ball over 19 times.
Alex Gray led Tech with 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Branford scored 15 points, Whittney Justice 13 and Brittney Justice 12.
Stawovy finished with a game-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Wesleyan. Courtney Wilfong added 16 points and Gabauer had 10 points and four steals.
The Lady Bears will get back into the River States Conference schedule with two road games this week. They will go to Indiana Southeast on Thursday and Brescia on Saturday.
