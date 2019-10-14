The feeling out process seems to be complete.
After losing its first three games to the start the season under first-year coach Kate Franks-Carr, WVU Tech has won five of its last six. The Lady Golden Bears concluded a three-game road trip with a 4-1 River States Conference record, a half game behind leader Indiana East.
Franks-Carr said the reason for the turnaround simply has been players getting used to their roles.
"It was just about figuring things out, trying people in some different positions and figuring out where people really belong," she said. "We have really started to hone in on that. People are learning their positions even better than what they were starting with even before the conference started."
Tech, now 5-4 overall, was outscored 8-1 in losses to Grace College, Campbellsville and Shawnee State out of the gate. The first win came against Regent University of the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association, 5-0 on Sept. 14.
Although Regent didn't present the same challenge as the first three opponents — Grace and Campbellsville are currently ranked No. 16 and No. 24 in the country — something clicked for Franks-Carr's team.
"Finding success in a game that's a little bit less competition definitely helps boost their confidence in a way that gets them ready for conference," Franks-Carr said. "Being able to find ways to succeed on the field is definitely a key component of that nonconference season. That's what we found early on before our first conference matches."
Keeper Jenna Miller has turned it on for the Lady Golden Bears. Three of the five wins have been shutouts, during which Miller has made 33 of her 57 saves. She averages 6.33 saves per game, 10th in the RSC, and her goals against average (1.31) is third.
"She's been very solid for us," Franks-Carr said. "She continues to work extremely hard and is always looking for ways to improve. I'm constantly on her because of the high expectations we have, and she's always wanting to get better every single game. It's nice to have someone that is very motivated and knows that they have more to give every time they come off the field."
Freshman Sydney Krokat leads Tech with 10 points and is tied with junior Yasmin Del Valle for the team lead with four goals. Del Valle has taken 15 shots on goal.
"We have some newcomers that have done really well ... and we have some solid seniors and juniors that are constant backbones for this team as it is," Franks-Carr said. "So the upperclassmen are definitely supportive and huge in the success we have so far."
After the recent road swing, the Lady Golden Bears are getting a bit of a rest. They will host rival Rio Grande (1-11, 1-3) Thursday at 5 p.m. and then get a week off before their next game Thursday, Oct. 24, against Point Park. That game and a game against Carlow two days later will also be played at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
"That will be an interesting game (against Rio State) this season, especially with where we're sitting at with the success we've had so far," Franks-Carr said. "Then having a few home games in a row will be a nice change of pace considering the traveling we've been doing."
