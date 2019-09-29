Lady Golden Bears extend winning streak to three-in-a-row

The bad news is the WVU Tech women’s soccer team gave up a goal after two straight shutouts.
The good news is they still won.
The Lady Golden Bears broke a 1-1 tie in the second half, scoring three straight goals for a 4-1 homecoming win over Midway on Saturday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
“In the first half we just seemed very slow and weren’t combining a lot,” Tech head coach Kate Franks-Carr said. “We weren’t producing a lot of options and were very slow. In the second half we kind of fixed those things, so we started playing a little quicker, looking for one another and supporting each other.”
The Lady Golden Bears drew first blood when Princeton graduate Brittany Dye scored in the box in the seventh minute, assisted by Veronica Nobles. Afterwards the offenses were holstered until the intermission.
After the break the Eagles scored to tie it, but a quick spurt from the hosts helped them pull away.
A breakaway shot from Yasmin Del Valle bounced of the left sidebar before rattling in to reestablish Tech’s lead. That was the start of an eight minute scoring frenzy in which the Lady Golden Bears received goals from Anna Baker and Dye once again, establishing a 4-1 advantage.
“Usually it takes some kind of a spark to get going,” Franks-Carr said.
“That first goal of the second half happened to be it today. Typically having some success as a team is a nice spark for us as and like it did today, that’s followed up by us making those plays and options available and getting goals off of them.”
For Tech, the win extends what is now a three-game winning streak, which has been encouraging for first-year coach Franks-Carr after an 0-3 start to the season which saw the Lady Golden Bears score just one goal during that span.
“Throwing people into different positions and talking about how each on his broken down and figuring out who fits that position best has helped us,” Franks-Carr said. “We’re starting to get into a groove where those changes are taking place. We’ve taken the non-conference season to really try people out in a bunch of different areas and finding out where we want them to be and what we want them to accomplish.
“It was an adjustment period for me and the returners we had. I had to figure out who I could put where and what would be a better for them. They’ve done really well and have been open to those adjustments and I believe we’re succeeding now because we have that ability to manipulate what we need to do.”
WVU Tech will look to extend its winning streak to four games when it returns to action next Saturday on the road against Ohio Christian.
