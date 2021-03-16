When the world came to a stop a year ago, all sports were impacted.
Maybe none more so than baseball and softball.
At the collegiate level some programs are still trying to recover and adjust, and WVU Tech’s softball team is no different.
The Lady Golden Bears were fortunate enough to play 16 games last season, but that was only a fraction of their entire schedule. The impact of the pandemic spilled over into the fall when it hit its peak as Tech was still limited in what it could do.
“We actually didn’t get to do any full-team practices all of fall,” Tech softball coach Amber Affholter said. “We could only workout in groups of eight so we had three groups of eight.”
In a game where timing and tuning are so important, a long layoff can be devastating, but Tech has been working on getting back into a groove while also taking those lemons and making lemonade.
“It was tough as far as not being able to get together for practice and team bonding, but it helped create another learning opportunity for us,” Affholter said. “I would say we had to learn how to adjust on the fly. As far as hitting and timing we had to learn what other drills we could do for timing. We had to create a tempo in the box because there wasn’t live pitching and you don’t have even nine players on the field. We had to learn to work through problems and situations, but I think it helped them learn to appreciate the time we have together on and off the field and not to take anything for granted.”
Though it’s still hard to make up for reps and live experience.
Coming into last week Tech was 1-7, but back-to-back sweeps of Pikeville and Carolina University have the Lady Golden Bears at 5-7 with conference play slated to start at the beginning of April.
Affholter believes much of the slow start comes from fielding a younger team that features many recent area graduates such as Savannah Bragg, Ashleigh Sexton and Nicole Kester from Independence, Gabby Pyles from Greenbrier East, Emily Prichard from Westside and Taylor Dickerson, Kyleigh Jackson and Ryleigh Jackson from Midland Trail.
“I think the slow start is definitely because we’re young,” Affholter said. “I have eight freshmen and seven sophomores and those seven sophomores maybe had 16 games under their belt and not all of them started, so I really consider them to still be freshmen. So I have 16 out of 22 athletes who are freshmen and sophomores, so we’re young and we’ve scheduled tough competition.
“We don’t schedule nobodies. We opened up with Reinhardt, who’s ranked, and then turned around and played Milligan and Lawrence Tech, who are both really good.”
While the wins aren’t exactly where Affholter would hope, the nonconference schedule has served as a good primer for what to expect in league play. Not only has it presented a tough challenge for her team right out of the gate after the layoff and unique circumstances leading up to the season, but also prepares them for what’s ahead.
“So we schedule those teams because our conference is extremely tough,” Affholter said. “We have to play teams that are normally nationally ranked. Indiana University-Southeast is ranked right now and Rio Grande is usually a Top 25 team, so that’s two teams out of 10 in our conference that are ranked nationally, so to compete with them we have to compete with the best out of conference.”
Despite the slow start, brighter days appear to have arrived. The Lady Golden Bears finished the week 4-0, giving them their first winning streak of the season and Affholter believes that the momentum gained can help jumpstart her team.
“It definitely was a confidence booster for my team,” Affholter said. “I believe we worked a lot this past week on communication, we worked a lot on adjusting in chaotic situations. For example staying calm when the bases are loaded. We had quite a few bases loaded situations against Pikeville and got out of situations with less than two outs and they didn’t score. We create those chaotic situations in practice so that we’re prepared for it and we were.”
Tech is off until next Tuesday, March 23, when it hosts a doubleheader against Pikeville. First pitch of game one from Woodrow Wilson High School will be 1 p.m.
