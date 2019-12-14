Anna Kowalska knows there will be games when her team doesn’t shoot well. In most cases, the defense plays well enough to afford the offense time to catch up.
That’s what happened Saturday.
WVU Tech overcame an anemic first half from the floor and got some big shots in the fourth quarter to pull away from Point Park for a 71-62 win at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Lady Golden Bears (9-6, 4-0 River States Conference) have won 17 straight regular season conference games, not counting a three-game march to last year’s tournament championship. The last league team to beat Tech was, ironically, Point Park on Dec. 8, 2018.
Tech shot just 9-of-33 (27.3 percent) from the floor in the first half and hit 1 of 9 3-point attempts. Many of their misses were under the basket and close range jumpers.
“I keep telling them it’s hard to shoot very good every single game,” Kowalska said.
“Not every team does this. But as the game goes the defense gets stops and the offense scores at the right time. I think that’s what we did today.”
On the bright side, Tech only trailed by one, 21-20, at halftime. The Lady Pioneers (6-6, 0-1) didn’t shoot much better, hitting 9 of 28 (32.1 percent).
Tech also forced 16 Point Park turnovers over the first two quarters.
“It was frustrating, but our main focus was making sure we boxed out and got rebounds, and played defense and kept them to our pace, because we wanted to run the pace of the game,” said junior guard Alex Gray. “It was hard on us not scoring, so when we came out in the third quarter, Coach Anna specifically said it’s time to focus on making shots.”
Things did improve, for both teams.
Point Park clung to its lead throughout the third, leading by as much as six at 35-29. Tyra James hit a pair of big 3-pointers when Tech had tied the game at 23-23 and got to within 30-29.
Tech never went away and finally took the lead twice in the final 2:32. A pair of free throws by Point Park’s Michelle Burns with .8 on the clock made it a tie game at 43-43 going to the fourth.
Gray then hit a pair of treys in the fourth, the second giving Tech a 56-51 lead with 4:16 to play. Whittney Justice later added a long range 3 to kickstart a mini 8-3 run that put the Lady Bears ahead 64-55 with 1:29 to go.
“In practice we really focus on picking each other up, especially when we’re tired,” Gray said. “(Kowalska) tries to make practice harder than the game. That’s what pushes us in the third and fourth quarter when we’re actually down and not scoring a lot, when defense is our main priority like it was this game.
“But coming out and making 3s, I’m just glad I was able to hit them and get us a lead. And credit to whoever was passing me the ball, because without them passing me the ball, I wouldn’t have shot it.”
Kathylee Pinnock Branford hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute to help Tech pull away.
“Kathy was all-in the whole game,” Kowalska said.
Pinnock Branford led Tech with 14 points, seven assists and five steals. Gray had 13 points, while Brittney Justice and Whittney Justice scored 12 apiece. Laura Requena grabbed nine rebounds.
Senior Logan Dudley played in just her third game because of injury and scored 10 points and had eight rebounds.
“We are so deep on the bench that if someone does not show up for some reason, whether they are not feeling good or they are sick or something, someone else is going to come in and win the game for us,” Kowalska said. “That is huge for us.”
The Lady Pioneers got 16 points and 13 rebounds from Taylor Rinn, James scored 15 points and Baylie Mook had 10. Carly Lutz pulled down 15 boards.
Tech will close out the first semester Friday at home against Bluefield State. Tip-off will be 6 p.m. Bluefield State defeated the Lady Bears in February to snap a 15-game winning streak.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber