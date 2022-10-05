Laborn's consistency needed for stagnant Herd offense

It is no secret that Marshall has struggled mightily on offense since its historic win at Notre Dame earlier this season, but even as the Thundering Herd has struggled to put points on the scoreboard one consistently strong aspect of the offense has been the play of running back Khalan Laborn.
You are probably familiar with Laborn’s story by now – he was once a five-star recruit, the top player in the state of Virginia, who landed at Florida State with high expectations. It didn’t work out for him with the Seminoles, and after being dismissed from the team he decided to stick around Tallahassee to finish his degree before transferring to Marshall this offseason.
Now, five games into the 2022 schedule, Laborn is on pace to have one of the best seasons a running back has ever had wearing a Thundering Herd uniform.
How good has Laborn been? Through five games he has run for 731 yards – just a few shy of the national lead in that category. He’s averaging a little more than 142 rushing yards per game. With seven games left on the schedule, if he continues on that pace he’ll finish the regular season with 1,754 yards.
To put it in perspective, only Marshall football legends Chris Parker (1,833 yards in 1995) and Devon Johnson (1,767 yards in 2014) have ever run for more yards in a single season for the Herd. That total would put Laborn at third on MU’s all-time, single-season rushing list ahead of names like Ahmad Bradshaw, current teammate Rasheen Ali and Brenden Knox.
Also don’t forget, Laborn is mostly making something out of nothing. Marshall’s passing game has been putrid in recent weeks and the offensive line is a mess at the moment. He is not getting much help, and even with a target on his back because of just how one-dimensional MU has been Laborn is getting the job done.
Not bad for a guy who was driving for Uber and working in a lumber yard not that long ago, and you can bet if Laborn can keep up that kind of production for Marshall down the stretch he’ll have a good chance at hearing his name called in the NFL Draft next spring.
l l l
Basketball season is just around the corner for Marshall, and a glance at the schedule shows a bit of a different approach for the Thundering Herd and head coach Dan D’Antoni this time around.
There are no heavyweights on deck, and no trips to take on big schools in their own gyms. This season, D’Antoni said he wants to get his team some momentum going into conference play.
As you may recall (or not – nobody can blame you for erasing last season’s Herd team from your memory), Marshall was mediocre at best last season and often times terrible. MU finished 12-21 overall and won just four of its final 18 games.
The majority of the players from that team are back this season, led by senior standout Taevion Kinsey, so for D’Antoni the idea is to build confidence with wins before MU’s first season of Sun Belt Conference basketball.
“We’re not going to a Power Five school,” D’Antoni recently told The Herald-Dispatch. “Some people do that, but this year we’ve got to get our mojo back a little bit. You get mojo back by putting up Ws, so we’ve got to do that so we go into Sun Belt (play) on a roll.”
The Thundering Herd’s non-conference slate this season isn’t exactly murderer’s row, but there should be some decent challenges looming for D’Antoni’s men in November and December.
MU opens the season on the road at Queens University (located in Charlotte) on Nov. 7 with Tennessee Tech (home), Miami of Ohio (road), Coppin State (home), Chicago State (home), Morehead State (home), Akron (home), Ohio (home), Duquesne (road), Robert Morris (road), UNC-Greensboro (road), Toledo (home) and Division II Glenville State (home) rounding out the rest of the non-conference schedule.
This stretch should tell us what we need to know about Marshall basketball this season. Success here sets the Herd up to possibly be a player in the Sun Belt, but if the losses pile up against this non-conference slate Marshall fans should prepare for another long season worth forgetting.
l l l
If, like me, you were one of the people in the “I’ll believe it when I see it” category when it comes to Marshall building a new baseball stadium – we’re starting to see it.
A tailgating trip to the gravel lot behind the softball stadium earlier this fall in Huntington revealed some heavy machinery clearing buildings to make way for the proposed stadium, and last week West Virginia governor Jim Justice turned up on the proposed stadium site with an oversized check for $13.8 million from the state towards the project.
There is still a lot to do in order to get the stadium built, but a nearly $14 million shot in the arm goes a long way toward making that dream a reality.
