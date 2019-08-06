Kowalska steps down as Tech volleyball coach

Anna Kowalska isn’t leaving WVU Tech, but she is downsizing her responsibilities.
Kowalska, who served double duty last year as the head coach of both the volleyball and women’s basketball teams, stepped down from the volleyball post on Monday. She held the position from 2015-18.
Kowalska said coaching both sports became too taxing.
“I just wanted to focus on one sport, for my mental aspect,” said Kowalska, who was an All-Mid-American Conference basketball player at Kent State. “My husband (former men’s assistant Nic Kjaerholt) went to Florida State (as a women’s graduate assistant) and I was here by myself with our 2-year-old (Noah). It all became very difficult.”
Amber Linville has been named the interim head coach. She was Kowalska’s assistant the last two seasons.
“We are actually starting (practice) this coming week and we are excited to get the girls on the court and try some new approaches and see what we can do,” Linville said. “When I started coaching under Anna, I never dreamed I would be where I am today. Everything fell into place, but it was moreso unexpected.”
Linville came to Tech in 2014 on a basketball scholarship out of Tug Valley High School. Her playing days were cut short because of a heart condition, but she began working with the volleyball program after graduating in 2017 and learned the coaching ropes.
Kowalska staying busy with both programs last year gave Linville the chance to see what it takes to be a head coach.
“I learned a lot about how to run things behind the scenes,” she said. “I got to experience that where Anna worked with the basketball team. It gave me an opportunity to step up in a different role and get that experience.”
The Golden Bears were 27-10 overall and 10-6 in the River States Conference last season. They qualified for the RSC Tournament and fell in five sets to Brescia.
Tech will have to replace Ana Monteiro, who led the team in kills and aces. But there are several players coming back, including All-American setter Konstantina Pateli. The senior from Athens, Greece, surpassed the 3,000-assist plateau last season and was a two-time conference setter of the week.
Also back are middle hitters Emily Kidd and Carolina Bologna and outside hitter Katelyn Byrd, who also plays on the basketball team. All three are seniors.
“We have quite a strong group of athletes returning and some new ones coming who will help out,” Linville said. “We think we will have a strong season.”
“There are a lot of leaders on the team with the senior class and I wish them the best in the upcoming season,” Kowalska said. “They are a really great group of young ladies and I wish them the best. I know they will do well.”
The Golden Bears will start the season Aug. 23 at the two-day Mariner Invitational at the College of Coastal Georgia. Their first home match will be Aug. 27 against Bluefield College.
