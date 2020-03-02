Even though her team was the preseason pick to win the River States Conference championship, WVU Tech coach Anna Kowalska had her concerns.
"We graduated our All-American point guard (Savannah Shamblin) and another guard (Alexandra Combs) who was very important to us, so, yes, I was a little bit skeptical," she said. "I wanted to see who was going to come in, how my new point guard was going to come in and some other things."
Turns out everything and everyone meshed just fine. The Lady Golden Bears ran the conference table, finishing 16-0 and winning the regular season championship for the second year in a row.
And, likewise, Kowalska has been voted the RSC Women's Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.
"I think we should look at the team awards more than anything else," Kowalska said humbly. "I am thankful for my players, because they are the ones stepping on the court, who are coachable, who are listening to the advice that me and my assistants want to give them.
"(The award) sure means a lot to me, of course, but I just want to see my team be successful. I think that is the most important thing."
Two of Kowalska's players were recognized on the all-conference team. Junior Brittney Justice is a first-teamer for the second straight year and junior Alex Gray was named to the second team.
Justice, a 5-foot-7 guard, leads the team in scoring at 17.1 points per game and is second at 5.0 rebounds. She also is third in the country in free throw percentage at 90.1 percent (109 of 121) and is 20th in field goal percentage (52.1).
"In my opinion, Brittney should have been player of the year," Kowalska said.
Justice finished runner-up in player of the year voting to Rio Grande's Sydney Holden. The senior guard averaged 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game
Gray, a 5-8 guard, averages 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. She is a 39.7 percent 3-point shooter, which is in the top 30 nationally.
"The players stepped in and played together," Kowalska said. "They bought in to what I want to do and just kept winning. But they worked hard. They worked really, really hard. They were working together extra, they were coaching each other. They cared how they presented themselves on the court. And I think that's why we went 16-0, and that is hard to do."
Junior guard Makayla Jones was Tech's representative on the Champions of Character team.
The Lady Bears have known nothing but success under Kowalska. They are 44-17 in her two seasons, including a 32-1 conference mark. Tech will make its second straight trip to the NAIA Division II national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, next week.
Tech got off to a 6-6 start this year before closing out the regular season with an 18-game winning streak and cracking the Top 25. The Lady Bears were No. 23 before getting upset 72-71 by Indiana-Kokomo in the RSC Tournament quarterfinals last week.
"I thought we were going to be good, but I never realized we would go 16-0," Kowalska said.
Tech will find out its first round national opponent on Wednesday.
