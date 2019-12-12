irving, texas — Marshall running back Brenden Knox and kicker Justin Rohrwasser were, respectively, named Conference USA MVP and Special Teams Player of the Year in an announcement made by the league office on Wednesday.
Knox became the second sophomore and second running back to be named C-USA MVP since the award was instituted in 2008. He leads C-USA with 1,284 yards through the first 12 games, an average of 107.0 per game, and has also rushed for 11 touchdowns. His yardage total is the eighth-best in program history and 16th-best among all FBS players this season. Knox was been even better against league foes in 2019, averaging 123.5 yards against C-USA competition with seven scores in eight games. In 17 career games with the Herd, he has 1,862 yards (109.5 per game) and 15 TDs.
Rohrwasser’s honor was the first time a placekicker has won the award since 2005.
He has the top field goal percentage in C-USA at .850, connecting on 17-of-20 field goal attempts this season. Rohrwasser is also 33-of-34 on extra-point attempts, giving him 85 points on the year. He produced 15 of his 17 field goals in conference games, while connecting on all 19 PATs in league play.
On Tuesday, Marshall had a league-high eight first-team all-conference selections, the most for the program since its conference-record 10 in 2014.
Marshall (8-4) will face UCF (9-3) in the Gasparilla Bowl on December 23 in a contest that will air on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. The Thundering Herd is coached by Doc Holliday, who led the Herd to his school-record 71st victory over an FBS opponent in a 30-27 overtime victory against FIU on November 30. That triumph broke the previous mark set by Bob Pruett (70, 1996-2004).