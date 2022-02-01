Kinsey's status uncertain for Thursday

Marshall shocked Conference USA on Saturday with an upset win against UAB to snap the Thundering Herd’s 10-game losing streak, and did so without the services of Taevion Kinsey – the league’s leading scorer.
Kinsey missed the win against the Blazers with an inflamed Achilles’ tendon, but Marshall still managed to hold off UAB for an 84-81 win at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. Now for an encore, the Herd will look to start a winning streak on Thursday at Old Dominion (8 p.m. TV: CBS Sports Network), but the status of its star player is still uncertain.
Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said Monday during his weekly press conference that there were no tears involved in Kinsey’s injury, but he still wants to be cautious with the health of the MU standout from Columbus, Ohio, as the Herd (8-13, 1-7 C-USA) aims for its first back-to-back wins since a three-game win streak in early December.
“(Kinsey) said he felt much better (Monday),” D’Antoni said. “Achilles-type injury, for me, I’m very cautious. I’ve had one sewn back together myself. He didn’t have any tears, it’s just inflamed a little bit. I’m probably playing him too much – I probably need to cut down on that a little bit.”
Nobody averages more minutes for Marshall than Kinsey, who leads the team at 37.8 minutes per game – in fact, no other Marshall player averages more than 35 minutes per game with Andrew Taylor the closest to Kinsey at 34.9 per game. After that, no other Marshall players are over 30 minutes per game with Obinna Anochili-Killen next on the list at 28.9 minutes per game.
Marshall proved it can play well without Kinsey on Saturday against UAB, and D’Antoni is unsure if he will be available on Thursday in Norfolk. Marshall did not practice on Sunday and only did film on Monday. The MU coach said he was not sure if he would allow Kinsey to practice Tuesday and they would see how he feels on Wednesday before any decisions are made about his availability against the Monarchs.
“I want him to slow-go that one,” D’Antoni said. “I don’t know how much practicing he’ll do. I don’t know if I’ll let him practice (Tuesday) then Wednesday we’ll see where he is, but again it’s kind of a day-to-day situation.”
l l l
Marshall turned the tables on UAB in the win Saturday. Where the Herd had been the team that shot the ball poorly and made the little mistakes that would add up to catastrophe, it was the Blazers who were snakebitten in the Henderson Center.
Marshall hit on 34 of 62 field goal attempts (54.8 percent) and made 8 of 24 3-pointers (33.3 percent). UAB, meanwhile, went 29 of 69 from the field (42 percent) and just 6 of 27 from distance (22.2 percent).
The hope for D’Antoni is now that his team has seen it can win again – and not just win but beat arguably the best team in Conference USA – the hope is momentum turns in Marshall’s favor, even if he doesn’t put too much stock in carryover from game to game.
“They didn’t just win any game,” D’Antoni said. “That was beating the No. 1 team in the conference. I’m sure they enjoyed it, plus they feel good about how they played. Hopefully that will spur us on to the next, but I’m not a great believer that there is a lot of carryover from games. We have to go back out and prove it again on Thursday.”