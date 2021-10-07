Kinsey is Herd's unquestioned leader

Taevion Kinsey has been a lot of things for the Marshall men’s basketball team during his career in Huntington.
The Columbus, Ohio, native has been a dynamic scorer who can jump out of the gym and has more often than not been the Thundering Herd’s best player in recent seasons. Now, as a senior, he is unquestionably the leader of the team.
Prior to this season, for all that Kinsey brought to the table the designation of “team leader” fell mostly on former MU point guard Jarrod West — a Clarksburg native who transferred to Louisville during the offseason. Now this is very much Kinsey’s team.
It’s a new responsibility for Kinsey, but one he welcomes as he continues to shape his game for a potential career in professional basketball.
“I don’t even look at it as me stepping up and this is going to be my team this year,” Kinsey said. “If you guys know me you know I always put the team first and talk about the team before I talk about myself. With the guys we have this year, there won’t be a lot of pressure on me. Even if I’m not doing what I’m supposed to do — not making the shots I’m supposed to make that everybody is counting on — we have guys that have put in that work that are going to be ready to back me or help me.”
Kinsey, listed at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, played in and started all 22 games for Marshall last season. He led the Thundering Herd in scoring (19.5 points per game), rebounds per game (6.2), field goal percentage (53.2), free throw percentage (81.8) and field goals made (165) all while playing a team-high 37.7 minutes per game. He was the second-leading scorer in Conference USA and a top-ten rebounder in the league last season on his way to a first-team All-Conference USA selection.
Still, Kinsey said despite all of that he felt like he wasn’t at his best at times in the past. As a senior, he’s got to get beyond that — something he has worked on and feels confident in going forward.
“No pressure,” Kinsey said. “I’ve been here for four years now. I dont think it’s pressure, and a lot of the times I let it feel like it was pressure and that hurt me. That was detrimental sometimes like last year and years before that. It stopped some of my confidence because I didn’t think i was ready to take on that role. I’ve been putting in the work that I can put in and praying, making sure that I’m grateful at all times — grateful for this opportunity. I look at it as I get to come back another year, I get to play another year of college basketball. Last year was stressful. This year is more, ‘You’ve been here before.’ It’s time to focus. A whole bunch of focus will override that pressure. That won’t be a thing anymore.”
A big part of Kinsey’s offseason was dedicated to taking the feedback he received from his flirtation with the NBA and applying it to his game. That included adding some muscle to his frame, which is noticeable. Kinsey said the 15 pounds he gained in the offseason wasn’t something he loved doing as a skinny guy, but he did what he needed to do and is seeing the benefits.
Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said he always worries when a player puts on weight that the player will lose some athleticism with the weight gain. That, however, was not an issue for Kinsey according to D’Antoni.
“He’s about 15 pounds heavier, and his vertical is the same,” D’Antoni said of Kinsey. “I worry about getting heavier and losing some of your quickness or explosion. He tested out at 44 inches — which is pretty good. That’s high. That’s good for pros or college, it doesn’t matter.”
D’Antoni, a former NBA assistant coach, said more than a few NBA teams have called about Kinsey and he expects the people at the professional level to continue to take notice of the Marshall star.
Kinsey has put in the work to shine his game for the next level, and now with his senior season about to start the Marshall coach said with just a little luck he is close to fulfilling one of his dreams.
“There will be a ton of scouts in here,” D’Antoni said. “We know of at least nine or 10 that have called and want to come in and see him. Might be, and hopefully — I have my fingers crossed but it all depends on what he does this season — could be Marshall’s first first-round choice since Rusell Lee [No. 6 overall in 1972 to the Milwaukee Bucks]. He has that opportunity. He has put the work in. [You need] a little bit of luck — you’re always crossing your fingers -- but he’s done the work. Great person, just looking forward to seeing him fulfill a lot of his dreams.”