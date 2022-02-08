WVU Tech’s Keondré King walked onto the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center floor just prior to tip-off of the Golden Bears' game with Point Park and was met by an official.
He nodded, took off his undershirt and jersey, then put his jersey back on.
And for the next hour he put on a shooting clinic for the ages, hitting 9 of 11 3s and scoring a new career-high with 34 points as Tech knocked off Point 100-70.
With the win the Bears improve to 21-4 and 10-6 in the River States Conference.
Perhaps the official unleashed a shooting star, but whatever it was, King and coach James Long said the undershirt is a thing of the past.
“The ref told me (the undershirt) didn’t match the uniform colors,” King said. “He said it was a blue undershirt (with a yellow jersey.) Now I’m probably going to go without it.”
“I can’t remember the last time I’ve seen that,” Long said. “We’ve always known Keondré could shoot the ball. He’s shot every single day this year and it’s provided so much confidence for him. He’s been the most consistent guy for us in terms of energy and execution. His best days are ahead of him.”
Point Park coach Joe Lewandowski wasn’t expecting.
“I thought King played exceptional for them,” Lewandowski said. “The kid came in averaging six points and scored 34. He played a little above his average. He’s a good player. Here’s the problem. They have so many good players you have to pick and choose, especially when we are undermanned, and he made shots. We had some young guys in there and they lost him at times.”
King said he was in the rare zone, and he knew it early.
“I felt like I was throwing pebbles in the ocean tonight, every time I shot the ball it felt good,” King said. “Even my misses felt good. My teammates found me and every one of my shots was assisted. I don’t think any of them were just me making a play.”
Not that there were a lot of misses, though he did miss his first 3.
“I shot it and it felt good and I thought it was going to be a good night,” King said. “And my second came out and went back in and said, ‘Yep, today’s going to be a great game.”
That first one started a run of 3 straight 3s by King and came on the back end of a long Tech run that helped the Bears open a 31-16 lead.
The Bears went on that debilitating run, at least from Park’s perspective, about eight minutes in, after Park started the game with a 7-4 lead.
Two highlight slams by Ashton Parker, who flushed a miss, and Thomas Hailey keyed what would be a 14-0 run to give the Bears an 18-7 lead.
Park’s Nate Van momentarily stopped the bleeding with a basket, but Hailey had another slam and Tech went up 22-9.
That’s when King started raining in the 3s.
Luke Vass came off the bench to hit a 3 that gave Tech a 41-19 lead and the Bears enjoyed a a 47-26 halftime lead.
The Bears shot 60.7 percent in the first half (17-28) and were 6 of 10 from 3.
The run and Tech’s uncanny range from beyond the arc were too much for Point to overcome.
Not to mention the Bears upped their shooting average in the second half, shooting 65.4 percent (17-26).
Tech’s starting five shot 67.7 percent in the game – Andrew Work (1-1), King (10-12), Gunner Short (4-10) and Hailey (6-8) combined to go 21 of 31. Starter Andreas Jonsson was injured early, turning an ankle, before he attempted a shot.
Lewandowski was impressed by Hailey as well.
“With (Tamon) Scruggs being gone, they still found a way and some of those pieces are coming together,’ Lewandowski said. “I think it actually helped Hailey. He was taking a back seat before and now he’s stepped to the forefront. He’s so much more dynamic. He can go to the rim, he can go to the basket, he can pass. It puts you in a bind to guard him. He’s above our league. You look at this kid and said, ‘Wow, he’s really good.’”
Long said the team is starting to settle into new roles, Hailey among them.
“No disrespect to anybody in the league but he is one of the best, if not the best players in the league,” Long said. “People don’t understand how good Thomas is and sometimes Thomas doesn’t understand how good he is. He can do everything. He can shoot it, pass it, he guards one through five, he rebounds. He’s started since Tamon’s been out and that expanded role has really allowed him to get some confidence, but we aren’t surprised.”
Tech is now 11-0 at home.
Nate Van led Point with 32, including 14 of 16 at the foul line.
Long joked that he wasn’t above hiding all of King’s undershirts.
“He didn’t have it on for the first time today, so we said no more undershirt,” Long said. “I’m going to hide them and if I do see one, he’s taking it off.”
His teammates probably won’t allow it either.
“I did say to my teammates I don’t think I can wear the undershirt anymore,” King said. “I think they support that decision.”
Point Park (9-13, 4-10)
Sherron Schifino 3-7 0-0 6, Eddie Flohr 1-5 3-4 5, Jordan Stowe 3-5 1-2 8, Jesse Calloway 2-6 2-3 7, Nate Van 8-14 14-16 32, Denaez Hargett 0-0 0-0 0, Malachi Schoeffer 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Cochran 0-5 0-0 0, Mihali Sfanos 5-8 0-0 12, TOTALS: 22-50 20-25 70
WVU Tech (21-4, 12-2)
Andrew Work 1-1 1-2 3, Andreas Jonsson 0-0 0-0 0, Keondre King 10-12 5-5 34, Gunner Short 4-10 6-7 15, Thomas Hailey 6-8 1-3 13, Ashton Parker 2-2 2-2 6, Javonte Hayes 7-11 0-0 16, Luke Vass 2-4 0-0 5, Phillip Mullins 1-5 4-4 6, Kobe Rozell 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 34-54 19-23 100.
Halftime score: 47-26. 3-point goals – PP: 6 (Stowe 1, Calloway 1, Van 2, Sfanos 2). WVU Tech: 13 (King 9, Short 1, Hayes 2, Vass 1. Rebounds – PP: 15 (Sfanos 4). WVU Tech 33 (Parker 10). Assists – PP: 11 (Calloways 4), WVU Tech: 21 (Mullins 7).