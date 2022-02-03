Coming off an all-state career at Wheeling Park High School, Keondré King expected to see more time on the court at WVU Tech than he has.
Things did not quite work out as he envisioned. Still, he never gave up on himself, and neither did the Golden Bear coaching staff.
The perseverance and confidence are paying off now, however.
King played a big part in the Golden Bears' 70-56 victory over Rio Grande Thursday evening at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
A junior guard, King was making his second consecutive start for the Golden Bears. He was 5-of-7 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.
"I'm so proud of Keondré, regardless of what happens next game or the rest of the season or whatever," Tech coach James Long said. "He's a true hard work story. He, honestly, hasn't had a huge role for us for three years, and this year he has been the same person every day. He's worked hard and gotten better, and this has been his most consistent year."
King, whose mother KeTara Lee was a player of the year candidate at Wheeling Park, credits the coaching staff for being patient.
"Just getting better every day," King said of his journey. "The coaching staff helped me get through everything. When I first got here, I expected to play more than I did. I didn't play much, but coach Long did a great job of developing me and making me a competitor. I did not have the same firepower last year or the year before that, and this year I just said, you know what, I'm going to guard the ball, just do my job and be that guy on the court that makes the plays. He gave me the opportunity to play and I just took off with it."
The making plays part? He did that against Rio Grande, turning a pair of steals into assists on dunks by Ashton Martin and Andrew Work. He also hit a 3-pointer to push Tech's lead back to double digits with 8:34 left to play after the RedStorm pulled to within 54-46.
Of his 3-point shooting night, King deflects credit again.
"That's this guy, Thomas Hailey right here (pointing), finding me wide open with great precision passes out to the corner. I'm just catching and shooting," King said with a smile. "All the 3s are just me in rhythm, catching and shooting and my teammates setting me up in good position."
King has four double-digit scoring games this season and has made 36 of 95 (37.9 percent) of his 3-point attempts.
Tech (19-4, 10-2 River States Conference) shot 56 percent from the field in the first half 33-15 lead into the break. But Rio was able to stay around in the second half, thanks in part to 61.5 percent shooting (6 of 9 from 3-point).
"Really good first half. As solid defensively as we have been all year," Long said. "Then it was just a mixture of things (in the second half). They were doing some things schematically and we kind of let off the accelerator. I think they saw an 18-point lead and got out and we were scoring a couple of times and just thought we were going to outscore them, and that's not who this team has to be to be successful."
Tech won its second straight after losing to Alice Lloyd and Indiana-Kokomo to slow the momentum gained from what had been a 14-game winning streak.
"They call it the dog days of January and February in college basketball," Tech assistant coach Payton Sturm said. "Everybody's going to hit a rut every now and then. Unfortunately we hit a little speed bump, but we've just got to have the mindset that we've got to come back in and focus on getting better every day."
Rio (12-13, 6-7) got a game-high 28 points from Miki Tadic. Taylor Mack added 11 and Shiloah Blevins had nine points and nine rebounds.
Hailey scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed eight boards for the Golden Bears. King also had seven rebounds, and Andrew Work scored 15 points.
Tech will host Point Park Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
