Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.