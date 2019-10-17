Kendall to start for Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN – Forget all the speculation, West Virginia football coach Neal Brown said he expects Austin Kendall to start at quarterback Saturday when the Mountaineers play No. 5 Oklahoma in Norman.
Kendall was injured at the end of WVU’s first possession last Saturday against Iowa State when he was hit on a blitz.
He received a muscular chest injury and did not return to play. He was replaced by his back up, Jack Allison.
Allison had a strong first half, completing 10 of 12 passes as WVU went into the locker room 14-14 with the Cyclones.
In the second half, and especially the fourth quarter, Iowa State pulled away and beat WVU, 38-14.
Allison finished the game completing 18 of 24 passes for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
On Tuesday, Brown hedged on who might quarterback against the 33.5-point favorite Sooners, leading to speculation that if Kendall couldn’t go, he might even try third-team quarterback Trey Lowe III.
Such talk seemed to be wild speculation as you could not find a tougher place than at Norman against the Sooners to throw a redshirt freshman in for his first start, but Brown’s talk was somewhat cryptic.
“We felt Jack gave us the best chance a week ago,” Brown said. “We have a plan with the quarterback position if Austin can’t go. It’s not something I want to sit up here and talk about. If Austin can’t go, we’ll go through with that plan. Trey is getting better. But we thought Jack gave us the best opportunity on Saturday.”
However, Kendall’s ability to throw was not restricted this week.
He took 50% of the snaps on Tuesday, came back able to throw Wednesday and worked with the No. 1 unit on Thursday.
This will be a return to Norman for Kendall, who was caught behind two Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma before transferring to WVU.
