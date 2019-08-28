morgantown — With the opening day of the football season just a few days away, newly-anointed starting QB Austin Kendall certainly has his mind focused on the game against James Madison at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mountaineer Field.
But there are distractions. There are things he has to think about now that he didn’t worry about back in Oklahoma over the last three years when he was backing up a pair of Heisman Trophy winners — Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray — and playing for two Big 12 championships.
In Norman, Kendall didn’t have much trouble finding his way from Point A to Point B or finding parking spaces once he got there.
“The environment, I’m just getting the feel of it all,” Kendall said when he met with the media for the first time as the official successor to Will Grier. “I was used to Norman, Oklahoma, where everything is flat. Now there’s hills everywhere here, and I have to get my sense of direction.
“And, it’s harder to park here now that the students are back.”
Not that he’s going to many places. Already in possession of a degree and chasing a master’s degrees in athletic coaching and sports management with most of those courses being online, Kendall’s finally got the chance he’s waited to have: The chance to prove himself.
You ask if he remembers his last start and it comes right to mind.
“Against Baylor,” Kendall said, referring to the Sooners’ Sept. 29 meeting with Baylor last season.
That was a game in which Murray did not start because he was late for Friday’s practice so Kendall got the nod in his place. However, Kendall missed two passes on the first possession and the Sooners punted.
“They dropped the punt, Kyler went in and threw a touchdown pass,” Kendall said, almost shrugging it off.
Murray finished the game, grabbing the 66-33 victory for Oklahoma with six touchdown passes and a seventh running to set off his Heisman quest. Kendall just sort of disappeared, transferring to West Virginia after the season was over around the same time Jalen Hurts left Alabama for Norman.
Kendall arrived in Morgantown to battle Jack Allison, a Miami transfer. Although Allison spent the majority of last season as Grier’s backup, he started under center during the Oklahoma game and the Camping World Bowl game.
Fans expected that someone with two Big 12 title rings — both of which are safely stored at Kendall’s North Carolina home and not meant to be flashed around this city — would be in line for the position after Grier left. Although Kendall was confident when he came into the program, he also wasn’t given any promises.
“I knew I could win the job if I put my best foot forward every day,” Kendall said. “I knew, even if I had a bad day to forget about, to not live in the past and keep moving forward. I knew there was competition and you have to work for it. Nothing is given to you. I’ve worked for everything I’ve gotten.”
And now he’s gotten the starting quarterback job, even though coach Neal Brown waited as long as he could before bestowing the title on Kendall after the final scrimmage.
“They brought me in after dinner and told me ‘You’re gonna be the starter. It’s time to go.’” Kendall said. “That was pretty much it.”
There was no ceremony in front of the team, and there was no coronation. Just the coaches telling him the job was his, and now he has to prove he deserves it.
While Kendall says he had no doubt all the time, he was restrained until it became official.
“I’ve seen him try to be more vocal, just because he knows it’s his offense now,” Brown said. “He’s kind of taken off. He always was trying to be the leader in the huddle, but since he was named starter he really took off. He’s getting guys lined up, gets us going faster if we need that.
“He has taken charge,” said Colton McKivitz, Kendall’s chief protector at left tackle.
“I’m not real vocal off the field, but on the field I’m talkative,” Kendall said. “I pump the guys up, just try to be the leader everybody needs. I’m in everybody’s ears – ‘Let’s go, let’s go.’ If they are down for dropping a pass or missing a block, I’m always telling ‘em to let’s get the next one.
“I even talk to myself, too. If I make a bad pass I’m telling myself: ‘Remember, next play mentality’.”
Now, Kendall is ready for his first start start at WVU. But, he can be relaxed, too, because he won’t be looking back over his shoulder for the specter of a Heisman Trophy winner waiting to come in and replace him if he doesn’t get off to a fast start.
“I’m more excited than nervous,” Kendall said. “I’ve played in some games, not a lot but I’m excited to get on the field. My whole family will be there, so that’s a first for me and I’m excited for it.”
