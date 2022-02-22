When Roger Hodge was introduced as the new WVU Tech women’s basketball head coach in August, several players attended the press conference. One of them was noticeably absent.
Brittney Justice.
While Hodge, a Hinton native, was making his homecoming, Justice was in Georgia — the state Hodge had just left as the latest stop on a successful coaching career. She was entertaining thoughts of transferring to Life University, following Anna Kowalska, her coach of three seasons at Tech who left for Life in May.
In the end, she made her way back to West Virginia to extend a historic career with the Golden Bears.
“I don’t even know,” Justice said of her mindset. “It was just kind of some thoughts went through my mind about what life looks like after school.
“But, you know, God wanted me to come back home so I came back home. I think it was a good decision, for me and us (her twin sister Whittney) both, and the team. And also playing for coach Hodge. I think it’s an awesome experience. I wouldn’t change it.”
It’s hard to imagine WVU Tech women’s basketball without the Justice twins. Really, they have been fixtures of southern West Virginia basketball for almost a decade, what with their all-state careers at Summers County High School, to all-conference performances with the Golden Bears.
Seeing one without the other would have been an adjustment, but Whittney was confident all along that her sister would stay with her and their teammates.
“It would have been completely different, just because we have always been together,” Whittney said. “I was never truly worried about it, because I just figured she would come back home.”
Now their careers truly are winding down. The Golden Bears begin play in the River States Conference Tournament on Wednesday, traveling to Oakland City for a 6 p.m. quarterfinal.
In order to extend the team’s run of NAIA national berths to four, the Golden Bears will have to win the tournament.
What better way for the Justice twins to wrap it up? They’ve been part of some big moments, particularly the last three years.
Under Kowalska’s guidance, the Justice twins were among the players to help elevate Tech to the class of the RSC. That success has been a source of fond memories for both.
“One of the things that will stand out to me is sophomore year when we won the (tournament) championship here on a buzzer-beater,” said Brittney — recalling her layup at the horn that gave Tech a 68-66 win over Alice Lloyd. “I think that’s one of my favorite memories. Also the following year when we made it to the Sweet 16. Those have been my fondest memories.”
That was 2020, when Tech defeated Morningside (Iowa) in the first round of the NAIA Tournament, the first such win in program history. The next day, however, the tournament was one of nearly every sporting event around the world to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Definitely our sophomore year,” Whittney. said. “We weren’t as good our freshman year, and then just making a complete turnaround and making it to the conference championship.
“And everybody that we’ve got to meet and become friends. Those memories are the best.”
There has also been plenty of individual success. Brittney is the program’s all-time leading scorer with over 2,000 points and was the 2021 RSC Player of the Year. Whittney was first-team all-conference last season, when she went over 1,000 points for her career.
There hasn’t been as much success this season as the team had to adjust to a new coach. The Golden Bears are an even 15-15 and are 11-6 in the conference — they lost that many league games combined in the Justices’ first three seasons.
But Tech won seven of its last eight regular season games to take some momentum into the tournament.
The transition to a new coach and new system seems complete. Although Hodge and the Justices come from similar backgrounds, they were not directly familiar at the beginning.
“We have always known who each other were, just because we’ve got so many common connections,” Hodge said. “Of course Wayne (Ryan, Summers County’s legendary former coach) and I talk about them a lot. Then they came down to Coastal (Georgia, Hodge’s previous coaching stop) and played, and it was kind of neat getting to see somebody else from this area playing there.
“It kind of felt like you always knew a lot about them and knew who they were. And, I guess it was when I came up here, it was almost exactly like you thought it would be. Good kids, great competitors, great players. It’s been an honor for me to have them on the team.”
The connection to Summers County has helped.
“I think it’s brought us together in terms of we always share stories on the van rides and things like that,” Whittney said. “We can kind of share things in common and just talk about who we know and who we have known in the past.”
“It’s been great. Amazing,” added Brittney. “We’ve always known him; that’s what it seems like. We haven’t, but that’s just what it seems like. We’re glad to have him.”
No matter what happens in the coming days, the sisters will go through it together, just as it seems meant to be.
“I think it’s always been agreed that we decided to go (to college) together,” Brittney said. “It’s been worth it. I’ve definitely enjoyed it.”
“We’ve always been competitive against each other, and that makes it fun,” Whittney said. “But just being able to be together has made it worth it all.”
Email: gauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber