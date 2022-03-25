Justice three-peats as All-American

Brittney Justice added one final accolade to her storied career at WVU Tech.
The Golden Bears senior was named an NAIA honorable mention All-American on Friday for the second straight season.
Justice was also a second-team All-American in 2020.
The Summers County High School graduate is a three-time All-River States Conference first-team selection. Last season she was named the conference's Player of the Year after averaging 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
In her final season, Justice averaged 19.3 points and shot 47.5 percent from the floor.
She leaves as the program's all-time leading scorer and the only player to surpass 2,000 career points. She finished with 2,247.
