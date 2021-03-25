Justice named honorable mention All-American

Brittney Justice picked up one more honor to put a wrap on the 2020-2021 season.
The WVU Tech guard was selected as an NAIA honorable mention All-American on Thursday. She was named second-team last season.
Justice, a senior and Summers County High School graduate, was also voted River States Conference Player of the Year earlier this month. In February, she became Tech's all-time leading scorer.
Justice wound up averaging 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
The Golden Bears went 12-9 this season. They defeated Rio Grande for the RSC Tournament championship to earn their third straight trip to the NAIA national tournament. Tech fell 85-64 to Shawnee State in the first round.
