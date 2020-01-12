Former Concord University head football coach Garin Justice will join the Miami Hurricanes football staff as the offensive line coach, head coach Manny Diaz announced Saturday.
“We’re excited to welcome Garin to our offensive staff,” Diaz said. “He boasts an extensive and impressive background as a position coach, coordinator and head coach, and we’re looking forward to seeing him work with our offensive linemen.”
Justice spent the past two seasons on the staff at UNLV, where he initially coached the offensive line and the run game. He was promoted to offensive coordinator/offensive line coach prior to the 2019 season.
In his final season with the Rebels, two offensive linemen (Julio Garcia, Justin Polu) earned All-Mountain West Conference recognition, while running back Charles Williams Jr. was named first-team All-Mountain West.
Prior to his time at UNLV, Justice spent two seasons as the offensive line coach for Florida Atlantic University (2016-17), the only assistant retained when Lane Kiffin was hired as head coach. In 2017, FAU was led by a veteran line under Justice’s tutelage. The Owls ended the regular season ranked in the top 10 nationally in scoring offense (40.6) and rushing offense (285.3), while ranking 12th in fewest sacks allowed (16).
The Owls finished the 2017 season with an 11-3 record which included a Conference USA championship and Boca Raton Bowl victory.
Three of Justice’s offensive linemen were named first-team All-Conference USA, helping pave the way for running back Devin Singletary, who became the program’s first-ever Associated Press All-America football player and set the school single-season rushing record (1,920 yards).
In 2016, the Owls had a record-setting rushing attack under Justice despite losing four projected starters in the first three weeks of the season, which resulted in nine different starting line groups throughout the year.
Prior to his time at FAU, Justice was the head coach at Concord. In his five-year stint, the Mountain Lions were 40-17, which included a 13-1 season in 2014.
Additionally, Justice led Concord to two conference championships and two NCAA Division II playoff appearances. On Justice’s watch, 84 players were named All-West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference or All-Mountain East Conference selections, while two athletes earned Defensive WVIAC Player of the Year accolades in addition to 18 All-Region selections and eight All-America honorees.
Justice was a three-year starting offensive tackle for West Virginia University and served as team captain in 2005 for a Mountaineer squad that went 11-1, defeated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and ranked No. 5 in the season’s final AP Top 25. The former second-team All-American earned his bachelor’s degree from WVU in 2006.
Justice began his coaching career as a student assistant and then a graduate assistant for WVU, where he worked with the offensive line. He then spent two years as an offensive graduate student at Florida State in 2007-08.
Justice has a Regents Bachelor of Arts degree from WVU (2006) and a Master’s of Sports Administration from Florida State (2008). He is married to Casie Coughlin Justice, and they have a daughter, Juliet.