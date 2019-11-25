Judge Brown the man, not coach

morgantown — When you go through an initiation such as Neal Brown did this year as West Virginia football coach, following a line of coaches going back nearly 40 years in constructing a program that stood for toughness, success, integrity and class, it is sometimes viewed as if being looked at in a funhouse mirror.
There are unavoidable distortions, faults – often exaggerated – while patience is being tested by the inevitable misfortunes that envelop a work in progress.
With just a week left in his maiden voyage through the stormy seas of the Big 12, Brown’s first team has but four wins and seven losses heading to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU.
It was a season of what-ifs in many ways. One, there were too many injuries and too few experienced players, where games with Texas and Baylor and Oklahoma State could have gone WVU’s way if they could have created a break or two of their own.
But it is totally unfair to cast any judgments upon Brown’s coaching abilities or future with such a small sample, yet if you must, you must judge him upon his character and not on his coaching at this stage of the rebuilding job.
That is why we listened more than we watched through this first year and why we paid so much attention to the off-field culture he was establishing in academics, discipline, brotherhood and community service.
The football, he stressed, will serve his players this year. The rest will serve them the rest of their lives.
It often is in hard times that one must listen closest to learn what is inside the man, so it was important to pay attention to him as he spoke of his seniors when they lost the only Senior Day game they play at WVU.
“I hate it for them,” he said. “Obviously their senior year hasn’t gone as they wanted it to but there were guys who played a significant role and played their best football the last year of their career. All you ask for as coach is they go out, lay it on the line, improve.”
This senior class had been put in a difficult situation. They were brought in by Dana Holgorsen, given a different brand of football to play, had some success but when it appeared they were ready to break through last season, a lot of talent was squandered.
Rather than seeing them through the aftermath of that season, Holgorsen fled to Houston and Brown was named his successor.
The seniors’ advice was not asked.
“I met with them yesterday and told them, I appreciate you guys,” Brown said in his postgame discussion on Saturday. “You didn’t ask for us to come in here as a staff. You didn’t ask for some of the adversity that hit us this year, whether it’s attrition or being young or whatever, you didn’t ask for any of that.
“To your credit, all you did was show up and do the work. A couple of those guys have set a standard here, and unfortunately they won’t see the fruits of it, but they will be paid off down the road.
“I wish we could have finished it here for them but unfortunately we didn’t get it done.”
It wasn’t a Shakespearean soliloquy but it was from the heart and his seniors took it as that.
“Of course we didn’t ask for a new coach. That’s not how college football works. Coaches change, players change,” said Colton McKivitz, offensive tackle and team captain.
Holgorsen was gone, Brown was the coach and life was going to go on.
“I don’t think we really talked about it. We accepted it and bought into what he’s brought. The overall culture change here was what guys were looking for,” McKivitz said.
“It might not have been the change we wanted to happen here in our senior year, but having had some talks with Coach Brown about the future and what this group is building, we are fine with it.
“We might not see the fruits of our labor right now, but in a few years, we are building something special.”
And, McKivitz said, they will be back to enjoy it with their coach.
