Johnson has delivered for Herd

Willie Johnson is the elder statesman of the Marshall receiving corps this season, and when the Thundering Herd has needed a big play it has often been Johnson coming though for MU.
You don’t have to go back very far to see an example of that. With the Herd trailing Old Dominion 20-13 late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Grant Wells went deep down the sideline in the direction of tight end Xavier Gaines and Johnson. It was Johnson who got his hands on the ball and found his way to the end zone to send the game to overtime where Marshall was able to snap its three-game losing streak.
For the redshirt senior from Fort Myers, Fla., who is the only senior receiver listed on the MU roster it was just the latest in a string of big plays he has been making for the Herd in recent weeks.
“(Johnson’s) role will continue to get bigger the more consistent he gets because he does possess some really good skills,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said during his Tuesday press conference. “He gives us the ability to move some pieces around because he can play multiple positions — he can play outside, he can play inside. He gives us that ability to be creative.”
Johnson hasn’t put up statistics that jump off the page this season, but he has been a big play machine for Marshall so far in 2021. He has a reception of at least 30 yards in each of the Thundering Herd’s last four games. In total, he has 14 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns.
“Willie has done a really good job” Huff said. “He has been here a while and he’s one of the guys who creates a lot of athletic advantages for us.He’s a guy who can run and he can catch, but he’s got to continue to work on his route consistency. Sometimes when you have a fast guy, they think fast is the answer, which is typical. Willie is a guy who has been here a while and he’s been through the ups and downs. He has had some injuries and he has battled back. I think he has done a really good job this year of managing his role.”
Marshall’s move to a more up-tempo pace on offense has hit some speed bumps in recent weeks. The idea was to go fast, run a lot of plays and keep opposing defenses on their heels but the Herd hasn’t been able to get out of its own way at times, which has slowed the whole process down on offense.
Consider this — Marshall has lost more turnovers this season than any other team in the country. The Thundering Herd has lost six fumbles and thrown 10 interceptions with starting quarterback Grant Wells responsible for nine of those — the most in the country. Penalties have been a problem at times too, and combined with the bevy of turnovers it has made up-tempo offense tough to run for MU.
“I talked to the offensive staff about it,” Huff said. “I think we’ve gotten a little bit cautious as coaches. It’s hard when you’re trying to say, ‘Hey what play can we call where we won’t fumble and we won’t throw an interception.’ It’s hard to play with tempo when you jump offsides and it’s 1st and 15 — now you’re trying to give the guys a chance to manage the situation rather than just ripping off plays. Early in the season we didn’t have the drive-killers. First play of the Navy game we go 40 yards, so yeah, you can go tempo. We had a good rhythm. But as coaches when you don’t have that rhythm it’s our responsibility to try to get the guys in at least a comfortable executing position. So yeah, we’ve probably been a little bit cautious. I wouldn’t say drastically, but we have been cautious.”
Huff said there are a few ways he and the Herd staff can go about trying to fix the tempo problem. Being better on first down is one way, as is being more selective with who sees the field in those situations.
How do we work through that? I think we’ve got to get a little better on first down efficiency, because if you can get good yardage on first down it kind of helps get everything started,” Huff said. “I think we’ve got to be a little bit more selective about the amount of guys we’re playing, rotating — when and how — to try to keep a little bit of the rhythm.”