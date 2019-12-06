No matter whether they root for Ohio State or Wisconsin in Saturday's Big 10 Championship game, fans in southern West Virginia can all unite to support one of their own that same night.
Tyler Gordon, a 2013 Independence graduate, will compete in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway at halftime. He will be one of four people trying to throw the most footballs through an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds. The winner will receive $100,000 in tuition money, and the runner-up will receive $25,000.
Finalists were chosen based on video submissions explaining why the tuition money would be important to them. Gordon, a second-year student in the West Virginia University School of Law, described something that hits close to him and, sadly, all of West Virginia.
"I am applying for the Dr. Pepper scholarship based on desperate financial need and my desire to combat the drug epidemic that our country currently faces," he said in his video. "Growing up in southern West Virginia, I have witnessed family members, friends and classmates fall victim to the influx of opioids and other illegal drugs. In fact, West Virginia has the highest rate of death due to drug overdose at 52 per 100,000, according to the CDC. My goal is to serve the United States as a U.S. attorney by prosecuting drug traffickers and distributors."
Gordon would also like to be a source of inspiration to the younger generation.
"I also have a desire to show young people that they can accomplish anything, including graduate school, no matter their background," he said. "I have prayed for significant financial opportunity, and Dr. Pepper has provided just that. With this scholarship opportunity, I will be able to obtain my juris doctorate and hopefully be able to inspire and support those in a situation similar to mine."
The contest will be held during halftime of all five Power 5 championship games. The Big 10 title game will kick off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on Fox.
