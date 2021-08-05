Huff ready for first camp with Herd

huntington — Nothing has been normal about Charles Huff’s tenure so far as the head football coach at Marshall.
Huff arrived in Huntington in January as college football was still dealing with the ramifications from the Covid-19 pandemic that turned the sport upside down in 2020, then had to navigate retaining the roster, recruiting and spring practices with those limitations hanging over the program and sport. Now, with the Thundering Herd set to begin fall camp on Friday, the offseason is in the home stretch and the possibility of a return to some sort of normalcy is the light at the end of the tunnel for the former Alabama associate head coach and the 2020 247Sports National Recruiter of the Year during his time with the Crimson Tide.
The first-year Marshall coach spoke to members of the media Thursday inside the press box at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the eve of his first camp as the Herd’s head man.
“(We are) very excited about the opportunity we have moving forward in this season,” Huff said. “We’ve been through a lot — been through a lot as a country, been through a lot as a program. Our players have been through a lot and this is a step in the right direction — a step towards what we all know and remember as normal. Hopefully we can continue to progress and this season goes off as normal as possible.”
Marshall, of course, is coming off a 2020 season that saw extreme highs and deep lows.
The Thundering Herd roared out of the gate to a 7-0 start and appearances in the national rankings before an extended break in the November portion of the schedule thanks to the pandemic led into a 20-0 loss at home against Rice in early December. It was the first time MU had ever been shut out in Edwards Stadium since its opening in 1991. Marshall then hosted the Conference USA championship game, in which it lost to visiting UAB before a Camilla Bowl loss to Buffalo ended what was once a promising season on a definite down note.
That poor stretch to end the season turned out to be the end of Doc Holliday’s time as Marshall’s head coach, which led MU to hire Huff. As with any coaching change, there was some turnover on the roster — notably All-American guard Cain Madden’s departure for Notre Dame through the transfer portal — but Huff likes the group he has coming in for his first season with the Herd.
Asked Thursday if all players are enrolled for the fall semester and accounted for, Huff said he did not expect any surprises when the MU staff met later Thursday to, among other administrative duties, assess the roster.
“We let our guys go home for a few days at the end of July to kind of recharge and see their families again,” Huff said. “Everybody should be back today and we’ll have our first meeting here in about an hour. Everybody is back according to text messages like, ‘Hey Coach, I’m here.’ We feel good about it.”
That includes transfers and incoming freshmen from the 2021 recruiting class. Huff said all the incoming players who signed with the Herd have been around campus since June for summer school and workouts — including former Kennedy Award winner Ethan Payne, a former standout at Poca High, North Carolina transfer and former Huntington High star offensive lineman Billy Ross and Penn State defensive line transfer Shane Simmons.
“Incoming freshmen, they’re all back,” Huff said. “They got here in June to start summer school. All the guys who were finishing up high school classes, any issues all got cleared away and they’ve been here about four weeks as a group. They kind of know the routine now, but they’re still learning the day-to-day operations.”
Marshall’s upcoming practices are closed to the public leading into the Sept. 4 season-opener at Navy, but the Thundering Herd will host a “Fan Day” at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday to give the public an opportunity to meet the staff and players. Fan Day is scheduled to begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. with players and staff available for autographs and photos.
Tom Bragg is the publisher of Herd247.com, a site on the 247Sports Network covering Marshall sports and recruiting.