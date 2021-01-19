Huff introduced as Marshall's new head football coach

Today's status of college football seems to generally be understood that it's Alabama and everybody else.
That hasn't happened by accident, of course. West Virginia native Nick Saban has constructed one of the most powerful machines in the history of college sports, further cemented by last week's win over Ohio State for the national championship. It was Saban's record seventh overall, and sixth with the Crimson Tide.
Charles Huff got to witness Saban's work from the inside as his associate head coach the last two seasons. Now he hopes to use it not only to his own advantage, but wants Marshall fans to benefit from it as well.
Huff was formally introduced as Marshall's new head football coach on Tuesday. His four-year contract was approved by the Board of Governors on Monday, which fittingly was Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Huff is the first Black head football coach in school history.
He has had many stops in his coaching career, and the plan is to take what he learned from Saban and put it to use in his first experience as a head coach.
"I think one of the many things — we could have a seven-hour press conference and probably only get through the first thing I learned — but I think what I've learned is the ability to sustain success," Huff, 37, said. "The ability to sustain success is through consistency in approach, consistency in message, consistency in work ethic, and when you look at the Alabama program, the one thing people will recognize is the sustained success. Coach Saban has instilled that in me, of how to sustain success."
That's what he wants to implement at Marshall, and he's not looking at a gradual process toward that success.
"When you take over a program like Marshall, this is not a rebuild," he said. "This is a program that has had success. This is a program that has been successful. The players in the locker room don't want a coach standing up here talking about, in three years we'll be really, really good. So I'll be able to apply those lessons that I've learned from Coach Saban and the Alabama football program about how to sustain success so we can hit the ground running."
Huff arrived in Huntington Monday night and was able to get his first view of Joan C. Edwards Stadium. On Tuesday, he was introduced by Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick and President Dr. Jerry Gilbert. Hamrick presented Huff with a Thundering Herd jersey bearing the number 31, symbolic of his status as the school's 31st head football coach.
Huff began his coaching career at Tennessee State in 2006, where he spent three seasons as tight ends and special teams coach. He rapidly worked his way up the ladder, with only two other multi-year stops — Penn State from 2014-2017 and his two years with the Crimson Tide.
He also had stops at Maryland (2009), Hampton (2010), Vanderbilt (2011), Western Michigan (2013) and Mississippi State (2018). He was also the assistant running backs coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2012.
"He worked his way up from the bottom," Hamrick said. "When you hire people who have worked their way up from the bottom, it really says a lot about them."
An emotional Huff said the humble beginnings came flooding back when he stepped on the turf at Edwards Stadium.
"Walking on that field and feeling the emotion and feeling the energy — I could hear the crowd and there was nobody there," he said. "I'm a strong believer that you've got to have a vision before it becomes real, and the vision that I had when I was a 5-year-old kid about leading a program became real last night. A lot of hard work went into it. A lot of people took a chance on me and I'm going to make sure those people don't regret it."
Everyone thinks offense when they think Marshall football. Huff said he will bring the same philosophy as Alabama's offense, one that produced Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith and fellow All-Americans Najee Harris at running back and Mac Jones at quarterback. He said the offense will be aggressive and open and the schemes will fit the personnel.
"Whenever you are in today's game, you have to have a quarterback. Really you need two. When Noah loaded his ark up, he didn't put one quarterback on the boat, he put two," Huff said. "I think having a quarterback gives you the ability to open your offense up. So we are going to be similar to how we were at Alabama. We're going to combine the RPO (run-pass option) games and we're going to stretch the field in all three levels, vertically and horizontally. We're going to mix in the RPO, but we're also going to add the NFL pro-style dropback pass. I think it puts defenses in a bind and creates headaches for defensive coordinators and it produces a fun brand of football for the players and for the fans."
Huff said he expects everyone to "hit the ground running," and there is certainly plenty to do. Not only does he have to establish a rapport with the players and make tough decisions about his coaching staff, he also has to think about recruiting with national letter of intent signing day just two weeks away. He's actually already on top of that, which comes as no surprise since he has been ranked as the No. 1 recruiter in college football. Three players announced via Twitter since Sunday night — the night Huff's hiring was officially announced — they had received offers from Marshall.
“I think it’s my job to recruit the current players and the current coaches, because you don’t have the success you’ve had here at this university without good coaches," Huff said. "It’s my job to make sure all the puzzle pieces fit together so that we can continue to build on the success that this program has had.”
One other thing Saban taught Huff is the passion West Virginians have for their home state and, more specifically, the passion Thundering Herd fans have for their team.
"Coach Saban loves this state," he said. "He bleeds West Virginia. He is a West Virginian. He does not deny it. He actually is proud of it. One thing he told me in our discussions before I left is that's a very proud state. That's a very proud university. He said if you go there and it's done right, you'll never want to leave. I think when you look at the track record of coaches that have been here, that echoes that sentiment. Coaches don't come here to leave. Coaches come here and look up and it's 10, 15 years later, and they've had success while here."
